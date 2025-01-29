Housebuilder branches out support For Treebourne charity In East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charity Treebourne has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes to support its mission in making Eastbourne greener.

The donation from the housebuilder, which is building homes at Meadowburne Place on St Martins Road, will be used to plant native hedges and wildflower areas around West Rise Junior School, enhancing its outdoor space while providing vital habitats for pollinators and other wildlife.

Treebourne is dedicated to supporting Eastbourne Borough Council’s target for the town to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Having already planted 22,500 trees, the volunteer-run organisation works with the council and independently to find suitable sites to plant trees. It regularly hosts workshops on the weekend for volunteers to plant new saplings and to care for mature trees in the area.

Barratt Homes’ donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and environmental groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC, of which Barratt Homes is a part, operates across the UK.

The partnership forms part of housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and support for the community around its new home developments to protect the local environment and wildlife.

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Treebourne is a fantastic charity that is taking direct action to create green spaces for the whole community to enjoy while also supporting native biodiversity habitats. We are proud to work with charities championing sustainability initiatives in the communities we build and look forward to seeing the new outdoor space being created at West Rise Junior School.”

Sonia Robinson, Forest School practitioner at Wise Rise Junior School, adds: “The support from Treebourne for our project will enable us to create a nature rich space for students to learn more about the importance of biodiversity and importance of wildlife habitats, while fostering a sense of environmental stewardship. With the support from Gareth Jones from Treebourne, Alex Richards our West Rise School Site Manager and Dr Poppy Lakeman Fraser, Global Change Ecologist from Imperial College London, the new green space will inspire students to take an active role in addressing the climate crisis.”

To find out more about Treebourne, visit treebourne.org