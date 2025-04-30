Housebuilder collaborates with Potters House Preschool on energy efficiency campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes has joined forces with Potters House Preschool for a creative watering can workshop as part of its energy efficiency campaign aimed at promoting the water-saving benefits in new build homes.

The early learners at Potters House Preschool had the chance to decorate their own watering cans using acrylic paint pens and to learn about how water is used in the home. The final designs will be displayed at David Wilson Homes’ Ryebank Gate development in Yapton to showcase how much water new homes can save.

The workshop is part of a broader initiative, as the housebuilder is partnering with local schools and community groups to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Ryebank Gate. The campaign aims to educate and inspire young minds about sustainable living, while showcasing the energy efficient features of David Wilson Homes developments.

David Wilson Homes uses the latest water and energy saving technologies, which means the water efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings could reduce water usage and bills by 27% compared to those living in older homes.

Emma Calder at Potters House Preschool, commented: “The children had a fantastic time learning about water in the home in such a creative way. We love to use interactive play to educate our early learners about the environment and how we can all do our bit for a greener planet. They also created some beautifully designed watering cans which we can’t wait to see on display!”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Teaching children about sustainability from an early age is crucial as it encourages them to be mindful about the environment as they grow up and to take an interest in protecting their local community.”

For further details about David Wilson Homes or the new homes at Ryebank Gate call 0333 3558 499 or www.davidwilsonhomes.co.uk