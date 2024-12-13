Housebuilder donates festive saplings to East Sussex Schools

To spread the festive joy, local housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated 240 Christmas tree saplings to Willingdon Primary School and Grovelands Community Primary School, as part of its celebrations across East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donated by Barratt Homes, which is building nearby in Lower Willingdon, Hailsham and Westham, the saplings were gifted to Year One, Two, Three and Four students across the two schools.

The donation forms part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to local ecology and to support biodiversity. As the UK’s most popular Christmas tree, the Norway Spruce saplings will be planted by students, allowing them to grow their own festive trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naomi Savage LS1 lead at Willingdon Primary School, commented: “We love to incorporate fun, outdoor activities that will benefit our pupils’ skills. Having responsibility for their own saplings will teach them how to nurture trees and the environment around them. We want to thank Barratt Homes for its generous donation. The pupils were delighted with their trees and look forward to planting the saplings this Christmas!”

Willingdon Primary School

Denyse Weller, Year Three and Four Phase Lead at Grovelands Community Primary School, added: “We are so pleased to have received the saplings from Barratt Homes, which will support our outdoor curriculum to teach the students all about the natural world.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, adds: “For the past four years, we have been donating saplings to local schools in the area as a way for children to grow their own Christmas trees. The saplings are a great way for pupils to learn about wildlife and allows them to take responsibility for the life of the plants. We hope the students enjoy planting them and watching them grow.”