Housebuilder helps Loxwood Primary School mark 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Loxwood Primary School near Alfold marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day in style this week with help from award-winning housebuilder, Bewley Homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year five and six students took part in a special commemorative assembly with Brett Reeves, Head of Sales at Bewley Homes, who joined the school to talk about the significance of VE Day and why this year’s milestone is especially important.

To help set the scene, Bewley Homes donated Union Jack flags, bunting and decorations to transform the school into a vibrant celebration of remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett Reeves said: “It was a real privilege to spend time with the children and see their enthusiasm for learning about VE Day. We’re proud to support local schools like Loxwood Primary and help the next generation understand the importance of remembering the past while looking to the future.”

Loxwood Primary school children mark VE Day 80th anniversary

Mrs Sharon Mellors, Headteacher at Loxwood Primary, added: “The children were so engaged and excited to take part in the VE Day activities, and we’re very grateful to Bewley Homes for helping us bring the history to life. Events like this are a fantastic way to combine learning with community spirit.”

VE Day – Victory in Europe Day – marks the end of World War II in Europe on May 8th, 1945. This year’s 80th anniversary is being marked by schools and communities across the country with special events and activities.

Bewley is building its Willow Fields development in Alfold and as part of its community engagement has been supporting local organisations including sponsoring the local football club, supporting a clear up operation in the village’s church grounds and donating to the school’s new playground appeal.

Bewley’s Willow Fields is 60% sold with 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes now ready to move into.

For more information contact www.bewley.co.uk