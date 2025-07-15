Housebuilder installs fifth pollinator hub across Sussex

David Wilson Homes has partnered with Sussex Green Living to install a Pollinator Education Station (PES) at its Brookwood Meadows development, the fifth pollinator habitat across its developments in Sussex.

The collaboration forms part of the housebuilders’ ongoing commitment to nurturing nature and supporting local biodiversity across its developments, after installing five PES across the region over the last 12 months.

The handcrafted habitat is made out of pallet wood and was installed with pollinator friendly plants to support biodiversity, food security and nature recovery of local pollinators.

The installation also includes an educational plaque with top tips to help nature and a QR code to enable residents to find out more about how they can support local populations.

Pollinator Education Station at Brookwood Meadows.

The stations have been designed by Sussex Green Living, a multi-award-winning charity that educates and provides community facilities and initiatives that have a positive impact on the planet.

With an ongoing decline in pollinators due to habitat loss, climate change and widespread us of pesticides*, it is essential to supply a place of shelter and feed. Insects are a vital part of the UK’s agricultural economy and play a crucial role in food supply as they support plants to reproduce**.

Carrie Cort, CEO at Sussex Green Living, commented: “This is our priority project, a third of our food is thanks to the pollinator services primary of insects, with bees being the most important and widely known. We are passionate about working with the community to educate and inspire action for climate and nature. These PES provide a bedroom and kitchen for pollinators too.”

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt Redrow Southern Counties commented: “The new Pollination Education Station at Brookwood Meadows is more than just a feature for the development, it reflects our commitment to encouraging biodiversity across all our developments. We are now looking forward to seeing the station become a hive of activity for local species.”

David Wilson Homes’ Brookwood Meadows has a range of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £400,000.

To find out more about David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8499.