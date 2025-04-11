Housebuilders host egg-cellent Easter hunt for children in West Sussex

By Heaven Buckley
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes are hosting Easter scavenger hunts at the Fairway Gardens, Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gate developments in West Sussex on 19th April 2025 from 10am to 4pm.

The local community is invited to take part in the free Easter themed scavenger hunt in the garden of the show home to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

Those interested in participating should meet at the sales and marketing suites to collect the activity sheet:

  • Water Lane, Angmering (BN16 4EP) for Ecclesden Park
  • Drove Lane, Yapton (BN18 0EB) for Ryebank Gate
  • Golfers Lane, Angmering (BN16 4NB) for Fairway Gardens
Ecclesden Park

Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “We had a brilliant time last year with this event and we look forward to celebrating Easter again with the local community with a fun activity for all the family. Come along to our Fairway Gardens, Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gate developments to get involved.”

To take part, you can register your interest at:

