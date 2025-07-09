Hove man gets skates on for 24-hour charity challenge at Le Mans race track

A charity worker from Hove is preparing to take part in a gruelling 24-hour race at Le Mans, but with an ankle-straining twist.

Adam Snook, 28, won’t be behind the wheel of a high-powered sports car though. Instead, he will be strapping on a pair of roller skates for this weekend’s [12-13 July] 24 Hours Rollers of Le Mans in France.

The event sees more than 500 skaters compete to cover the greatest distance around the world-famous race track over the course of one-day. And, just like the automative edition, the race starts with entrants running across the track to collect and put on their skates.

To ready himself for the challenge, Adam has been cycling and skating along Brighton seafront. He also recently took part in a six-hour roller skating race in Colchester.

Adam recently took part in a six hour long skating race

Adam plans to break the race up into four-hour chunks, after which he will pull in for a pit-stop to rest and refuel. While energy gels have become a popular choice for people doing endurance events, Adam has opted for a more traditional approach.

He said: “I’m going to eat food I enjoy, and I’ve booked myself in for a nice dinner on site. When I did my research on what nutrition would be best, I was inspired by a man who broke the record for running from Land’s End to John O’Groats. His approach was ‘I eat three meals a day every other day of my life and it seems to work quite well, so why do anything different?’”

Adam decided to take on the challenge to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in memory of his friend, Chris Gobrecht. Chris, who was 58-years-old, died suddenly in December 2023 from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Adam said: “Chris was one of those people who seemed to be able to turn their hand to anything. If you introduced him to a game, he would immediately be able to beat you despite never having played before.

Adam Snook with his friend Chris Gobrecht while travelling in Morocco.

“He went out of his way to help other people. He was very involved with a church and helped to run their foodbank. And while he had that very serious side, he was also someone who made time to have fun and enjoy life.

“Chris loved sport and challenges, so when I found out about this race it felt like it was the sort of big, crazy idea where I could remember my friend and raise money in his honour.”

In Brighton and Hove, 43 people die each month from heart and circulatory diseases. The BHF funds research to improve the prevention, treatment, and diagnosis of heart conditions.

Helen Smith, Fundraising Manager for the BHF, said: “This is such unusual challenge. It never ceases to amaze me the lengths that our supporters go to in aid of the BHF. Adam’s decision to skate for 24 hours in memory of his friend Chris is a powerful tribute and a reminder of the urgent need for more research into heart disease.”

People can support Adam’s fundraising online: justgiving.com/page/adam-snook-1736961710429