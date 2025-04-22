Hundreds of 'Good Eggs' at County Mall, Crawley this Easter
Set in the County Mall Coop, a charming farmyard themed space, the event series included hands-on activities such as Easter egg decorating and chocolate truffle chick making.
The event series began on Wednesday, April 9 with the “Make Egg Carton Chicks” workshop. On Saturday, April 12, families enjoyed “Ceramic Egg Basket Decorating” sessions, and on Wednesday, April 16, guests took part in “Chocolate Egg Decorating.”
The final event, “Chocolate Truffle Chicks,” took place on Saturday, April 19. Each day also featured a special 3:30pm. SEN Session, designed to be inclusive and accessible, with limited capacity to support a quieter and welcoming environment.
Alongside the workshops, County Mall hosted a popular Easter Trail, which ran until Bank Holiday Monday. Families followed clues and scanned QR codes located around the centre for a chance to win a £100 County Mall gift card.
Visitors also took part in an Easter themed photo opportunity outside Primark, sharing their farmyard snaps on social media with the hashtags #TheGoodEgg and #CountyMall for a chance to be featured. Five lucky winners will be selected to receive Pen Pal Chocolate Packs from Hotel Chocolat.
Simon Cuckow, Centre Manager at County Mall, said:
“We were thrilled to bring ‘The Good Egg’ to County Mall this Easter. It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the workshops and trail. Our aim was to offer fun, engaging events that kept everyone entertained and created lasting memories and we certainly achieved that.”
In line with its community focused mission, County Mall also launched a year-round Donation Station. While the centre has supported seasonal collection points in the past, the new permanent setup provides a flexible and consistent way to support local charities. Beneficiaries include The Easter Team, The Free Shop, and Ten Little Toes Baby Bank. Visitors were encouraged to bring essential items to donate during their visit, and the centre provided additional information on financial contributions and where to donate larger items.
For more details on County Mall’s initiatives and future events, visit County Mall’s website.