Hurstpierpoint Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Happy New Year everyone. Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online, including the last two weeks’ editions when there was no print copy. You can find it all on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have mentioned Derek Rogers’ wonderful panorama of the High Street which is on display in the museum cabinet in the Village Centre and, by coincidence, Jo Marshall brought me a copy of the Middy for 30 June 1994 which she had kept for all those years, and which featured an article with a photo of Derek and his creation in a special supplement about our village. It also includes articles about Hurst Players, the Malthouse Theatre, the Historical Society, St Lawrence Fair, St Lawrence School, the Hurstpierpoint Society, local policeman Stuart Bidmead, David Robinson and Old Forge Ironmongers, David Campion and Danny House, the Rev Michael Reeve, Rector, and, I am proud to say, an interview with Kevin and me on why we chose to live here!

We are so fortunate still to have the full set of shops in the High Street, so you can buy your meat, bread, fruit and vegetables, cheese, wine – indeed, all that you need – without having to leave the village; and also our precious Post Office, and numerous places to eat and drink. I know that people who work outside the village aren’t able to shop locally during the week as most shops close in the evenings, but please use them whenever possible as they absolutely rely on our support in order to keep going. Our shops and businesses are what makes Hurstpierpoint such a great place to live and it really is up to each of us to help them to thrive. More and more people are choosing to move from cities to live in villages, but this does come with a need to support those communities and not drive outside to superstores for everything. Please don’t leave it to everyone else!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two extended businesses just opened. The Village Pizza Kitchen has now moved into much bigger and very stylish premises at 155 High Street, in what used to be Feathers, and is now open for meals inside as well as take-aways. I gather that their former premises will be added to Freemans, the funeral directors, as an extension to their business. And Lyona, an extension to the Wellness premises, is also open in very attractive new premises at 46 High Street, in what used to be JanTon News. The former Mishon Mackay premises at 108 High Street is reopening shortly as PRP Homes. The only other empty business is the former Nationwide which is still up for sale.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

I much enjoyed the panto, the New Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, at the Players Theatre which was performed to full houses. It was lovely to see so many young actors taking part so enthusiastically. The next production is Witness for the Prosecution, very famous courtroom drama by Agatha Christie, 8-12 April, directed by Jo Kearns. And after that, Sylvia, a comedy by A.R. Gurney directed by Annette Squire, 8-12 July.

Used postage stamps: The Parish Office has a collection box on the shelf outside their office window, for used stamps to be used for charity purposes. At this time of year, we are probably all receiving more envelopes with actual stamps on them. You should cut out the stamps, leaving a reasonable border of paper, and then take them to the Parish Office in the Village Centre.

Christmas Services in our local churches: Capacity congregations are always a feature of Christmas and this year has been no exception. Holy Trinity’s carol service really did have ‘standing room only’ and the choir, of which I am a member, was delighted to receive a round of applause from the congregation at the end, certainly the first time we have ever experienced such a response!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 11 January, The Hurstpierpoint Wassail. This is an old Twelfth Night custom to ensure a good apple harvest in the year ahead, through singing, processing and generally having fun. It aims to frighten away bad spirits and encourage the trees to product lots of lovely fruit! It was so successful last year, so the Parish Council is repeating it. There will be a 2-hour workshop in the Village Centre, led by Jo Burke from Brighton Folk Choir, followed by the Wassail itself at 5 pm. More information in next month's Hurst Life, which I will copy into this column for you.

Tuesday 14 January, 7.45 pm in the Village Centre Club Suite: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society. Drinks, nibbles, chat and a Fun Quiz! All are welcome. More information from Kathy Green on 01273 833729.

The next meeting is on Tuesday 11 February, 7.45 pm when James Skillicorn will be giving an illustrated talk on Worms, their benefit to the soil and the garden and how to encourage them.

Saturday 18 January, 6 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Please Mrs Butler! Poetry Reading: The Poetry Group will perform poems with a younger audience in mind, though the young at heart will be more than welcome! Refreshments to suit the age group and the temperature, with hot chocolate, tea and coffee, as well as wine for the adults and some tasty treats, and poems including old favourites along with less well- known verse. Children in the audience will be offered a chance to read a poem they like, or even one they have written themselves. Music accompaniment from Belinda and Dave. £8 a head, children free of charge, licensed bar. More information from [email protected] .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 5th February at 2.00 at the Girl Guide HQ , Trinity road car park, Hurst Monthly Social Group with Hamish Raby, Maintenance Officer with Hurstpierpoint Parish Council, who will tell us all about his work looking after the green spaces in our village. New members and visitors very welcome £4 Contact Dianne 01273 835284 for further details.

Hurst Village Cinema has a packed and varied programme for the first part of the new year. January films are: Thursday 9th, 7.30 pm Pan’s Labyrinth (15); Thursday 16th, 7.30 pm Sword of Trust (15); Friday 24th 7.30 pm Magnolia (18); Sunday 26th 3 pm Perfect Days (PG). The cinema is also relaying National Theatre Live showings, the first of which is The Importance of Being Earnest on Thursday 20 February at 7 pm. They are also very excited to announce a showing of Steve Coogan starring as Dr Strangelove on Thursday 17th April. Mike expects this to sell out fast so please get your tickets soon to avoid disappointment. Bookings from www.hurstfilms.com or from Charlotte Grace in the High Street.

Heber Opera’s 2025 production is Verdi’s opera Un Giorno di Regno (King for a Day) and rehearsals start in January for performances in May. They always welcome new members so please contact [email protected] if you would like to take part.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.