Hurstpierpoint Village News

There are always changes happening in the High Street. I’ve mentioned the expanded Village Pizza Kitchen and the Lyona business, as well as the office of PRP Homes at 108 High Street which is opening shortly. It is sad to see that Hurst I Wear at 92 High Street is closing but it’s encouraging their services will be available in their other premises.

The only other empty businesses are the former office of Marcus Grimes estate agency and the former Nationwide which is still up for sale. Just for the record, there are fourteen places in the High Street where you can eat and drink, starting from the Horse Inn at the west end, right along to Village Pizza at the east end. Why not work your way along them all?

And also in the High Street, please note that there are barriers and a sign next to the wall on the west side of Holly Mews pointing out that the retaining wall is dangerous and the pavement should be avoided. But most people seem to be ignoring it!

Reverse Advent Calendars: This lovely scheme was started a few years ago. Instead of an advent calendar where you, or your children, open a little door and take out and eat a chocolate, you ‘put something back’. The charity Family Support Work helps families on low incomes by supplying food and other essentials. This scheme asks people to put something in box or bag on each day throughout Advent and then bring it to the collection point shortly after Christmas. This year, the scheme received 55 boxes from generous families in the village, which is the highest number ever. That means that more than 1,300 items have now been passed on to Family Support Work to help people in need. The organisers warmly thank everyone involved for their kindness. And thanks to Hurst Life for publicising the project.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

Woodland Flora and Fauna Group: The year 2024 was a bad one for wet weather, making all our projects difficult to achieve. This was especially so with our wildlife checks as their seasonal breeding times continued regardless. We did, however, manage to conclude them satisfactorily, but they were sometimes a scramble to organise at short notice when dry opportunities occurred. The bat and dormouse checks were successfully concluded in the latter months of the year. To read more about our findings please visit our website : -

http://www.thewoodlandfloraandfaunagroup.org.uk.

Hurst Players next production is Witness for the Prosecution, very famous courtroom drama by Agatha Christie, 8-12 April, directed by Jo Kearns. And after that, Sylvia, a comedy by A.R. Gurney directed by Annette Squire, 8-12 July.

Used postage stamps: The Parish Council Office has a collection box on the shelf outside their office window, for used stamps to be used for charity purposes.

Saturday 18 January, 6 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Free entry for everyone for ‘Please Mrs Butler! Poetry Reading’. The Poetry Group will perform poems with a younger audience in mind, though the young at heart will be more than welcome! Refreshments to suit the age group and the temperature, with hot chocolate, tea and coffee, as well as wine for the adults and some tasty treats, and poems including old favourites along with less well- known verse. Children in the audience will be offered a chance to read a poem they like, or even one they have written themselves. Music accompaniment from Belinda and Dave.

Cafe in Church Provisional dates for the Saturday cafe mornings in 2025: 15th March, 14th June, 27th September, 29th November. All are from 10-12, and if you would be interested in volunteering to help in some way, or would like to have a stall at one or more of these dates, please make contact with Catherine Thompson via email: [email protected].

Wednesday 5th February at 2.00 pm at the Girl Guide HQ, Trinity Road car park, Hurst Monthly Social Group with Hamish Raby, Maintenance Officer with Hurstpierpoint Parish Council, who will tell us all about his work looking after the green spaces in our village. New members and visitors very welcome £4 Contact Dianne 01273 835284 for further details.

Hurst Village Cinema January films are: Thursday 16th, 7.30 pm Sword of Trust (15); Friday 24th 7.30 pm Magnolia (18); Sunday 26th 3 pm Perfect Days (PG). The cinema is also relaying National Theatre Live showings, the first of which is The Importance of Being Earnest on Thursday 20 February at 7 pm. They are also very excited to announce a showing of Steve Coogan starring as Dr Strangelove on Thursday 17th April. Mike expects this to sell out fast so please get your tickets soon to avoid disappointment. Bookings from www.hurstfilms.com or from Charlotte Grace in the High Street.

Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.