Hurstpierpoint Village News

The Post Office is now open on Sunday mornings which is very helpful. The notice on the door indicates that this is from 10.30 am.

CARERS’ WEEK: This is Carers’ Week, an annual event which aims to raise awareness of the challenges that unpaid carers face. Carers' Support is a Sussex based charity which has financial backing from West Sussex County Council and helps 30,000 carers right across the county. More information on www.carerssupport.org.uk

THE ALMSHOUSES OF THE HOLY NAME, in Brighton Road, is a local charity providing accommodation for local people, age sixty or more, and of limited income. The Trustees are seeking a new Clerk to support their work as the current holder is retiring after more than 20 years’ service. It is a voluntary position which supports the administration of the charity, takes minutes of the quarterly meetings and assists with some of the financial aspects of the charity’s work. It is not itself directly a decision-making role but supports the trustees in their decision-making. It will suit someone who has a strong background in administration and who wants to be involved in the local community. For more information please contact [email protected].

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Correspondent

MID SUSSEX SINFONIA: a brilliant concert last Saturday in Holy Trinity Church conducted by Andy Meyer. Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto with very talented soloist Jay Bevan, a member of the orchestra, was a superb performance and the orchestra also excelled in the hugely demanding Eroica Symphony by Beethoven. Their next concert in the village is during Hurst Festival in September.

HURST OPEN GARDENS: After Saturday’s torrential rain, it was such a relief that the sun came out on Sunday for the open gardens. It is such a lovely way to spend an afternoon, wandering around the village, chatting, eating cake, and getting ideas from our neighbours’ lovely gardens. Thanks to the excellent organising group, and to the generous people who opened their beautiful gardens. I look forward to hearing how much money was raised for St. Peter and St. James Hospice.

CAFÉ IN THE CHURCH: Saturday 14 June 10 am – 12 noon. Local watercolour artists will be painting throughout the morning for you to watch and chat to; Stephen Ostler will entertain us on the piano, and Bridget is bringing the trishaw along for rides to and from the church. Plus sales of jams/chutneys, arts/crafts, home-made-cakes, books, good-as-new. Everyone welcome.

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: The spring season ends with hugely popular keyboard virtuosi Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich, on two pianos, on 21 June. If you saw them at last year’s Hurst Festival, you will remember what fun we all had at their performance! You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on an early Summer evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm. [email protected]. And if you have favourite performers you would like to hear again, please let us have contact details. We’ll start again in October and aim to have something Christmassy in December.

HURST PLAYERS next production, on 8 - 12 July 2025, 7.30 pm, is ‘Sylvia’. It looks like a really fun evening! The subject is "Sylvia", a dog, the couple who adopts her, and the resultant comedy Booking is open on www.hurstplayers.org.uk

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SUMMER SHOW: 2.15 pm Saturday June 21 in the Village Centre. Summer flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery, handicraft, photography and children’s section. All welcome to exhibit. Full information in our schedule available from Rhubarb greengrocers in Hurst High Street or email [email protected]. Home-made cake and tea, raffle and end of show auction.

