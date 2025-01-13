Icklesham Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GREETINGS FRIENDS. The hoar frost is almost like snow in places and very pretty. Do hope you are toasty warm and snug at home. Brilliant sunshine, blue sky and proper cold weather are a good combination I think. I have warm jumpers, coats, scarves and gloves so no problems. My thoughts are with the many who have none of those things, whether homeless or as a result of wars or natural disasters. I can’t support them all, but maybe help in a small way.

HOW WARM do you think the sea is at present? Not tropical anyway. I was talking to people this morning -- unday -- whohad been for a sunrise swim in the sea !! Sunrise was at 07.57. They were very chirpy about it. And no, I don’t know if swim suits or wet suits were involved.

O YES she is !! Cinderella will be at the Memorial Hall this coming weekend. You might be lucky and get a seat for Saturday; the matinee is at 2.30 and the final performance at 7.30pm. I’m really looking forward to shouting out the usual responses. O no you’re not !!

ICKLESHAM CHURCH will not have a service this coming Sunday. The Vicar’s last service at Icklesham before he retires will be on Sunday 26th January at 9.30 am. After that, services will continue on the 2nd and 4th Sundays as has been the custom, led by Rev. David Page. This will take us up to Easter. After that, who knpws?

AND FINALLY. Keep warm. Look after the birds if you are able, including providing water = everywhere is frozen solid at present. Have a good week.

Marion Lovell.