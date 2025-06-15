Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, Iden has been its usual beautiful self. With the weather taking a turn for the better and some beautiful night thunderstorms.

IDEN – if you were to have a photo next to the definition of an Idyllic English Country Village - the centre of Iden would be it. With neighbours catching up with each other outside the Village Stores, the mild cheers of celebration from the bowls club players, the trees gently swaying, young people riding horses slowly pass and joggers briefly slowing down to say good afternoon as I sit at the War Memorial repainting the wording and bringing the fallen back into focus.

SOME LIKE IT HOT – but not us. Christopher has spent quite a bit of the week hiding indoors, not that that’s kept him out of mischief. With his best friend Willow in tow, they are like a pair of whirl winds as they manage to play with every toy we have, even ones I didn’t know existed. I came home from work finding that Iden have started their own musical duet with Willow on the Piano and Christopher on the drums. They were well into practicing for their first album recording as I walked into the front room armed with a cup of tea. The smiles on their faces as they were into full flow of a piece of music I could only describe as abstract and alternative genre. What could I do, but sit on the settee surrounded by all the teddies that had obviously paid good money to watch this once in a lifetime performance. Later in the week, we decided to go and see Aunty Sue, Uncle Dave and Fido. We had a rather wonderful surprise when we came across a rather large lion in their hallway. Now for anyone who knows this wonderful pair you’d think we meant their rather handsome looking Newfoundland with his robust figure, full mane and huge personality. But it was an impressive wooden Thailand/Asian artistic style Lion that Dave has been making from scratch (the man has an incredible ability to make realistic and mythical creatures from wood). The beautiful creature standing on all fours was sturdy and large enough for Christopher to be found sitting upon it like a rider on his favourite steed. After a rather wonderful afternoon in their garden we ventured off to the beach Christopher and his Uncle hand in hand with the other tightly holding a bucket and spade, it was one of those moments where I thought what a wonderful photo, if only my phone hadn’t gone flat about half an hour before. The beach was beautiful – as it always is, with a few scattered families enjoying their day. We wandered to the end of the pebbles where the sand began and started digging and filling the buckets with gusto. Sue had taken Fido off for a paddle at the water’s edge, Christopher had stopped his digging to notice the pair wander to the sea and with that, had taken Dave by the hand and wandered him off seaward. I stood for a while where the buckets had been abandoned with the shoes, then figured out I was missing out. Took my shoes off, rolled up my trousers and wandered off to join the fun. Christopher, who has never been sure of the sea ended up to his middle in the warm water, wiggling our toes into the soft warm sand. If it hadn’t been for me not wanting to be completely soaked, I think we would have ended up a lot further in – well that will be for later in the summer.

SUCCESS! Our Indoor boot fair on 7th June was yet again another success pulling in £185.75. I can’t congratulate Teresea enough. With her organizational skills and hard work. Not only with booking in sellers, but advertising and setting up the hall. Organising homemade cakes for the refreshment section as well as being there on the day to keep everything running smoothly, and even at the end when all has been finished her day isn’t done until she has put away the last table, cleaned the last mug, switched off the urn and washed the floor. What a Woman! Iden is lucky to have you.

Cream Teas in full flow

TEA AT THE RITZ, well, ok. Tea at the IVH – but I’m sure we gave the Ritz a run for their money on Saturday 14th June. As six fully focused ladies- ok five fully focused ladies and me – put on our pearls and white aprons and armed ourselves with polished cutlery, China cups and an assortment of tea pots. The hall was dressed in pretty flags, the tables dressed with dusky pink table clothes, and vases filled with sweet Williams. The homemade scones sat in perfect rows in the kitchen, the jam and cream already organised into little pots awaiting their performance time. With our Chairman Rob making sure the riffraff stayed out – unless they had money to spend then we dragged them in too. At half past two on the dot people started to float into the hall and find the best place to sit with a clear view of the cake trolley. The ladies worked tirelessly as more and more people came; it wasn’t long until the hall was full of people chatting and catching up with each other as they cleared their plates of delicate scones and cake slices. Towards the end of the event, we held a raffle. Christopher eagerly hoped he would win the watermelon – alas it was not to be. It was a wonderful success, and we managed to collect £356. Thank you all who came!

IDEN FETE, we all thought it had been closed forever. But No! Debbie Chalet and a small group of hard working Ideners have relighted the fire and are well on their way of having the fete up and running. I will have more details as we get closer to the date. But Please pencil in the Date of 26th July for Iden’s Summer Fete. If you are interested in helping, having a stall, bringing a car or any other type of vehicle please drop me an email and I will make sure it gets to the right person. [email protected]

June Dates: -

20th June. Roadshow Valuation Day. Village Hall. 10.30 – 4pm

The 'Nippy' Waitress' at Iden's Cream Tea

22nd June. Church Service. All Saints Iden. 10am.

25th June. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall 2-4pm

26th June. Gentle Yoga. Village Hall 9.15-10am.

26th June. Hymnsong Plus. The Old School Hall at 10.30am

26th June. Bingo. Village Hall. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

30th June. Pop in. Village Hall. 11am – 1pm

1st July. Parish Council Meeting. Village Hall. 7.30pm

2nd July. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall. 2-4pm

8th July. WI Summer Party.

9th July. Short Mat Bowls. Village Hall. 2-4pm

10th Hymnsong Plus. The Old School Hall at 10.30am

10th July. Bingo. Village Hall. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

26th July. Iden Summer Fete.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.