Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, September has brought with it the cold, wet weather just to remind us that we have had our summer. So, now is the time to put away the summer dresses and swimwear – put away the children’s swimming pools and pull out the woollen wear.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FREEDOM. I returned from work much like any other day. Turned into my road singing to whatever happened to be on the radio with the confidence of an alley cat serenading the moon. I slowed down at the house, and began reversing into the drive. Where I was met by the other half putting garden waste into the bin and a rather excitable – very serious looking Christopher Robin – with his hand stretched out gesturing me to immediately stop. I glanced at Nick who had given me the “you’d better do as he asks” look. I turned the car off and was quickly told “Stop the car mummy!!!! We need to rescue him! Come quick” I didn’t have time for an explanation as I was dragged to a rather large hole that I dug months ago for a gate post to be put into, which so far still remains unfilled. Which has caused a worry that, either a two or four legged family member will fall into at some point. I peered down the dark soil edged hole to find a small pile of leaves in the corner with a rather small but perfectly formed bright green frog looking back at me. I managed to clamber down to my knees amongst the roses and scoop the little amphibian out, then we sent him on his merry way behind the greenhouse. Emergency over----now to get the kettle on.

BEAUTIFUL MEMORIES - I have come to realise that childhood memories are usually kept by the parents rather than the child themselves. I can remember snippets of my childhood- randoms memories of school, friends, good times and not so good times – But it’s my mum, that will tell me of times I had spent with her playing tea parties and dolls houses. On this particular day, Christopher Robin was hand in hand with his Uncle Dave running ahead, across the playfield field at Winchelsea Beach, falling over and laughing with the perfect setting of green grass and a fitting blue sky with wispy dream like clouds. He will remember playing and laughing with his uncle when he was younger – but that moment there----that has been and will always be one of my childhood memories of him, at his happiest with a loving uncle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

REST IN PEACE. On 11th September we said our farewells to Collette Ortner of Iden. It was a memorable service that I was fortunate to help with as religious differences were put to one side to allow the celebration of a longstanding residence of the village. Our church opened its doors and welcomed a catholic funeral service, which was led by Father Behruz Rafat. Collette’s daughter Catherine gave us a wonderful insight into her most cherish memories of a woman who was the epicentre of the family- instilling the important of love, laughter, cooking and family values. As I watched the congregation, the smiles on the faces of family who whole heartedly agreed and you could see their own memories flooding back to them. The opening hymn - make me chanel of peace. Was very poignant. The first reading was read in French, and although my GCSE french did not help one bit with understanding – it was read so beautifully and flowed with ease that it was rather lovely and a joy to listen to. We must thank Michael Miller for making the service run without a glitch and of course Susannah Miller who as always, played the church organ with such professionalism – we are very lucky as a village to have her. After the service, the congregation were invited to join the second part, outside in the church yard. I was not fortunate to meet Collette, but her wonderful family and friends gave her a wonderful send off. Repose en paix.

Rescue service - no creature too small.

PAVILLION NEWS. On 10th Sept the hall was attended by a group of village residence to hear the conclusion of how successful Iden Fayre was back in July. Debbie Chalet has been the driving force trying to keep the pavilion going – and began the huge responsibility of starting Iden Village Fayre 2025. It was a very successful event which raised just over £6000 in profit. The meeting was mainly to explain how and what had happened to achieve this and if anyone had any ideas on the pavilion’s future. Many ideas were bounced around – but it seems that mother nature is against us with the water drainage issue on the playing field – but we will continue to try and find ways to keep our pavilion going-we must.

HARVEST FESTIVAL. On the 12th October we will be celebrating at All Saint’s Church, Iden at 10am. Our service will be led By Rev’d Joy. The children have been invited to join in – with pictures or craft items. Please feel free to join our service all are welcome. Food donations will be collected for Rye Foodbank.

THE BELL. On the 18th September residence were invited to the village hall to discuss the future of The Bell, Iden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 3 planning applications to consider. First- removal of the Pub sign. Second- removal of the bar to create open kitchen area. Three- change of use from public house to private dwelling. The Parish Council will be meeting on Tuesday 7th October at 7.30pm in the Village Hall. All three applications will be on the agenda. Everyone is invited to attend. At the start of the meeting, there will be a public question time for the public to raise anything concerning the village and items on the meeting’s agenda which will include of course the planning applications. When the session is over the Councillors will move to the planning applications - Up to then Councillors have not been able to express their opinions, but they can do so at this stage. The Councillors will vote whether to support or object to the applications and this result will be forwarded to the Planning Dept to appear on their web site. The Parish Council has been asked that its decision to request that all 3 applications are referred to the full Planning Committee of the Council .

Now , what you can do if you wish to comment upon one or all three of the applications- Go to planning applications website via rother district council. Iden/ and insert dates 01-07-25 and 18-09-25. There will be 3 applications under The Bell. Comments only from individuals – please remember this is a public area so no personal remarks please. If you are unable to go online then please write to Planning, Town Hall, Bexhill TN39 3JX. Closing date is 10th October.

Hymnsong Plus will commence on Thursday 25th September at 10am at the old school hall. remember those custard creams will not eat themselves.

September/October Dates:-

2nd Sept. Club House Coffee Morning – 10.30am – 12.30

2nd Sept. Parish Council Meeting – Village Hall @ 7.30pm

2nd Sept. 3rd Sept. Short Mat Bowls – Village Hall 2-4pm

4th Sept. Bingo doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

8th Sept. Pop In – Village Hall 11am -1pm

8th Sept. Rye Camera Club – Village Hall

9th Sept. WI Meeting - Village Hall @ 7.30pm

10th Sept. Short Mat Bowls – Village Hall 2-4pm

10th Sept. Iden Fayre Update Meeting – Village Hall @ 6pm

14th Sept. Holy Communion Service - All Saints Church @10am

16th Sept. Club House Coffee Morning – 10.30am – 12.30

17th Sept. Short Mat Bowls – Village Hall 2-4pm

18th Sept. Bingo doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

22nd Sept. Pop In - Village Hall 11am-1pm

24th Sept. Short Mat Bowls – Village Hall 2-4pm

25th Sept. Hymn Song Plus. Old School Hall 10.30am

28th Sept. Holy Communion Service – All Saints Church @ 10am.

29th Sept. PCC Meeting – Old School Hall 2.30pm

30th Sept. Club House Coffee Morning – 10.30am – 12.30

2nd Oct. Bingo doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

4th Oct. Indoor Boot Sale - Village Hall. 2pm-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7th Oct. The Bell planning permission meeting – Village Hall at 7.30pm.

12th Oct. Harvest festival at All Saints Iden at 10am. All welcome.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.