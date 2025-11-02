Iden Village Voice

Dr Kilmore with his next patient

Hello Village Voice readers, Autumn has definitely made her mark in Iden.

What a wonderful place to live, when Autumn finally comes to visit. Yes, I agree it’s become chilly. But all those comfy thick jumpers are now out from the bottom of the cupboard. There’s a fully filled log shed, and the hot chocolate is now in full flow. The area is now full of beautiful gold confetti celebrating the return of Autumn.

Must be Magic. I have to admit this story is brought to you by the other half. I had pottered off to work and left the boys to amuse themselves as they have to. Nick had left Christopher upstairs to sleep. On waking up the small boy brought himself downstairs and immediately started barking orders to the staff “Daddy, KitKat cereal, chocolate sandwich and children’s tv” and with that he wandered off to the front room.

Nick decided to remind and instil manners into the bed-hair urchin and called him back into the kitchen – puzzled by this he wanders back in with a cheerful “Yes Daddy”. “What’s the Magic word Christopher?.” The blonde-haired bombshell looked around the kitchen, wandered slowly over to his father and whispered “Abracadabra”.

Trick Or treat. Iden had their second Children’s Halloween Party hosted by the Village Hall Committee. Mini ghosts and ghouls headed for the hall at 3pm. With pumpkin decorating, broom and wand making, haunted house designing and seasonal colouring in.

Paper, glue, sequins, and pompoms were everywhere. Familiar Halloween songs played in the background. Laughter and chatting filled the air. Faces were being painted left right and centre. We even had bobbing for apples and then decorating them afterwards. But the fun didn’t finish there – Once the children had their fill of sweets, pva glue and glitter. We went on mass to pre-arranged houses to trick or treat.

We do have to thank a special couple in Elmsmead - Sarah and George– who fully jumped into the season – with a front garden envied by any popular supermarket. As we slowly walked towards their front door admiring the decorations, we were met by Dr. Kilmore, with a back story- the misunderstood Doctor just trying to help, with a blood drenched white coat, and beer bottle glasses. The children completely mesmerised they were shown all sorts of glass jars containing interesting floating items.

Then all of a sudden a rather quiet scarecrow sitting at the door with a bowl full of sweets on its lap – moved its head in a way which was almost human – I must admit it did take the adults in the group by surprise– including me to realise that it was George, dressed up. Once the children’s bags were filled with sweets, we all wandered off back to the hall before dispersing into the darkness and back to our houses. Thank you all who came and made it special for the children.

INHS. Please note that the next meeting will be November 14. Titled Plants from the past to the present. Colin Page- the societies secretary will be taking this talk. A well-known speaker for INHS he will be starting with fossils and looking at plants that have managed to survive or evolve from the Jurassic period through to the present day. A very interesting sounding talk – not to be missed. For a yearly membership subscription minimum of £15. Visitors £4 per meeting.

REMBRANCE SUNDAY, service will be at the war memorial in Iden at 10.50am and then afterwards we will have the Village Hall open with information about our villages’ fallen. Teas, Coffee and Cake available also. All donations will go to the Royal British Legion.

HENRY THE 8TH I AM. Remember we will be having evening entertainment on Saturday, November 15 by Tony Harris as Henry VIII. Prebooking a must- tickets can be retrieved from Iden Stores or calling Anne Bauling on 07590306464. For £12 there is a night of entertainment and Ploughman’s supper. There will also be a bar to purchase drinks from separately. Don’t miss out! The Village Hall at 7pm.

November Dates: -

3rd Nov. Pop In 11am-1pm at The Village Hall

4th Nov. Parish Council Meeting 7.30pm at The Village Hal.

5th Nov. Short mat Bowls 2-4pm at The Village Hall

6th Nov. Hymnsong Plus 10.30am at The Old School Hall.

9th Nov. Remembrance service at Memorial 10.50

11th Nov. WI Meeting 7.30pm at The Village Hall

12th Nov. Short mat Bowls 2-4pm at The Village Hall

13th Nov. Hymnsong Plus 10.30am at The Old School Hall.

13th Nov. Bingo doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm at The Village Hall.

15th Nov. Supper with Henry 8th 7pm at The Village Hall – prebooking only

17th Nov. Pop In 11am-1pm at The Village Hall

19th Nov. Short mat Bowls 2-4pm at The Village Hall

20th Nov. Hymnsong Plus 10.30am at The Old School Hall.

23rd Nov. Parish Communion 10am at The Old School Hall

26th Nov. Short mat Bowls 2-4pm at The Village Hall

27th Nov. Hymnsong Plus 10.30am at The Old School Hall.

27th Nov. Bingo doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm at The Village Hall.

29th Nov. Advent Star Switch on at All Saints 4pm.

30th Nov. Advent Sunday 10am at All Saints

21st Dec. Iden’s Carol Service 2.30pm at All Saints.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.