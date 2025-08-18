In My View: Celebrating Chichester's best businesses

Chichester BID column by Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID

Recognising and celebrating our local businesses is a great way to help our High Street remain vibrant and competitive and can also be instrumental in supporting our city centre to continue to thrive and prosper.

This is why Chichester BID, alongside Chichester District Council, are working alongside the Chichester Observer to deliver the very first Chichester and District Business Awards this year.

The event is open to all businesses within the city and the wider district, and the categories selected for judging have a particular emphasis in highlighting three important business attributes - customer service, business innovation and sustainable practices. There are ten categories – so there will be a suitable category for all shapes, sizes and types of business.

Celebrating Chichester

The award ceremony itself will be held in early November at the Minerva Theatre. Involving the Arts sector in recognising local businesses is important and we believe it is going to be an amazing event – with an inspiring keynote from Justin Audibert, Artistic Director of the Chichester Festival Theatre.

What a fabulous environment in which to celebrate, recognise and network, and a chance to recharge batteries for those who will soon be facing the “great Christmas rush”. The Christmas trading period is so vital to a lot of our businesses’ yearly profit performance, so a motivational kick start to the season would be most welcome!

The entry process is happening throughout the summer months with the closing date in mid-September. Businesses have been invited to enter themselves, which in turn will give them a great chance to showcase their achievements to the wider Chichester business community. Whether they are a start-up, an established business or leading the way in sustainability and innovation – we want to hear from them!

So, go on, I urge you to enter… it may be the best thing you did all year!