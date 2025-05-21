In My View: Chichester BID

By Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID

There is a great summer of activity planned in the city….

The city is just beginning to develop its colourful summer persona now the bunting and flag programmes are in full swing. And it won’t be long until we see all the wonderful summer bedding displays across the city’s planters. In addition, do keep a look out for the amazing summer window displays our shopkeepers deliver, which are often themed to local events. These are always worth looking at and are a spectacular backdrop to all the city’s activities.

The Cathedral’s Chichester950 festivities are a special treat this year. In particular, look out for TrintyFest on the Green on June 15.

If you are seeking a fun and free family activity during those long school summer holidays, make a date to walk the innovative city trail devised and built by the wonderful students at Chichester College in celebration of the Chichester950 festivities as well as celebrating their own 60th anniversary.

And of course, the Chichester City Council Gala event in Priory Park on June 28 is again not to missed as well as the fantastic Summer Street Party on July 6 organised by Chichester District Council. Both these occasions are a great way to support local and get to know and appreciate all those businesses and organisations that make our city so interesting and unique.

Ensuring our city stays vibrant and energetic really supports all our local traders, especially our fabulous independent businesses. Destination footfall brings with it the opportunity to acquire new customers, stimulate repeat visits and of course benefit from all the positive word of mouth and social media content generated as a result.

So, please show your support and enjoy all the delights of what the city has to offer this summer!