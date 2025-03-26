James Bay returns to Brighton for inspiring masterclass

Chart-topping singer-songwriter and BIMM Brighton alumnus James Bay returned to his roots today, delivering an unforgettable masterclass to the next generation of music talent at BIMM Music Institute Brighton.

The multi-award-winning artist, known for hits like Hold Back the River and Let It Go, shared insights from his remarkable career with eager students at the university’s Top Floor Live Room.

Bay said: “Being at BIMM really helped me get to where I am now, and I’m chuffed to chat with the students here and share whatever I can to help them get a sense of what this job’s really like and how to keep going in it.”

The exclusive event saw the Brit Award, MTV Europe, Ivor Novello, and Grammy-nominated star reflect on his journey from a BIMM student to a global music sensation.

James Bay with BIMM Brighton students

Bay, who studied at BIMM Brighton before hitting the big time on the world stage, opened up about the ups and downs he’s been through in his career, passing on some top tips to young musicians dreaming of making it big one day.

One student shouted to James from the crowd, he shouted: “When I listened to your first album, I asked my mum and dad to buy me a guitar and a hat.”

James laughed, he said: “I loved my time at BIMM – the masterclasses were brilliant for picking up tips and hearing stories from people actually working in the music industry.”

The masterclass, part of BIMM’s renowned series of industry-led sessions, gave students the chance to hear live demonstrations and ask questions of an artist who has truly made it big. Bay’s down-to-earth approach and willingness to share the realities of life in the music industry left a lasting impression on attendees.

James Bay Masterclass at Bimm University, Brighton

Songwriting student, Jess said: "It was so inspiring to hear James Bay speak, especially knowing that he once stood on this stage as a student. Having the opportunity to hear his journey and insights through the university was amazing.

“It's a reminder of what’s possible for all of us.”

BIMM Music Institute has always been a great starting point for young musicians, with its masterclasses giving students the chance to learn directly from proper industry pros. The session with James Bay was a real highlight, letting students pick the brain of one of BIMM’s biggest success stories.

Martin Wright, Campus Dean at BIMM Brighton, expressed his pride in welcoming Bay back to the institute, he said: “We are very proud to have BIMM Music Institute Brighton alumni James Bay back to deliver an exciting masterclass to the next generation of aspirant music professionals.

“James was an excellent student whilst studying with BIMM, always creative and questioning in nature. With that voice and guitar talent, he was destined to succeed.”