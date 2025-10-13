James West Centre available for the community to hire

Hailsham Town Council is inviting local residents, clubs and organisations to make the most of the James West Community Centre, one of Hailsham's most versatile and welcoming venues. With a wide range of activities already taking place and recent facility upgrades, the Centre is the perfect space to host your next event, meeting, class or celebration.

Located in Brunel Drive, the Centre is already a hub for community activity, hosting groups such as Hailsham Table Tennis Club, the Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Netball Club, Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir, Hailsham U3A, Yoga with Dawn, PW Performers, Little Kickers Football and Baby Ballet. New activities include Rugby Tots, art workshops by Lila Devaney and tap dancing classes, alongside ongoing meetings for DISC Dementia Support, the Royal British Legion, the East Sussex Seniors’ Association (ESSA) and the Hailsham Parkinson’s Society.

Upgraded Facilities for Every Occasion

Recent improvements ensure the Centre is modern, accessible and suitable for a wide variety of events:

James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham

+ Acoustic wall panels in meeting rooms for clear sound

+ Drop-down projector screens for presentations and events

+ Additional seating in the foyer

+ Timer-controlled car park lighting to improve energy efficiency

+ Vending machine with snacks and refreshments

+ Netball and pickleball courts in the main hall

Further enhancements, including new external signage and ongoing interior redecoration are currently being carried out to make the Centre even more appealing to those looking to hire a space.

Tony Lee, Operations & Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council, said: "The James West Community Centre is a fantastic venue for anyone looking to run a class, host a community group or hold a private event. It's wonderful to see so many people already making use of the Centre, and we encourage new groups and individuals to explore what the venue can offer."

He added: "Whether you're planning sports sessions, creative workshops, wellness classes, toddler activities or private celebrations, the Centre has something for everyone. It's a versatile, welcoming space that can accommodate both large and small events, and we want local people and groups to take full advantage of it."

Facilities at the Centre

The Centre features:

+ A main hall 18m x 11.7m accommodating up to 200 seated guests

+ Two fully equipped meeting rooms

+ Modern kitchen and storage

+ Changing rooms and toilets

+ Built-in PA system

It is ideal for fitness and sports classes, toddler groups, craft fairs, community meetings, private parties, wedding receptions and children's parties, with ample space for activities and inflatable play equipment such as bouncy castles.

Book Your Event Today

For more information on how to take advantage of this community space, or to book the James West Community Centre, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or email [email protected].