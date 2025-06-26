John Ollerton is the new President of Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary

John was born in Cumbria and grew up in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire. He lived in Watford, retiring to Thakeham in 2021.

He studied Fabrication and Welding Engineering at Swansea Metropolitan University and subsequently worked for 45 years in Capital Cost Estimating in the Power generation, Shipbuilding, Water treatment, Oil, Gas and Pharmaceutical industries in London and around the world. Prior to retirement John was Europe, Middle East and Africa Cost Estimating Manager for Shell in The Hague, The Netherlands and Global Cost Estimating Manager for E.N.I. in Milan, Italy.

He is married to Helen for 36 years and they have four children: Andrew, Michael, Louise and Richard.

John and Helen love living in West Sussex particularly enjoying local nature and birdwatching where they are fortunate to be able to regularly see among other things the recently re-introduced White Tailed Eagles & Storks.

John joined Rotary in 2021 after moving to Thakeham and was particularly impressed with the energy and enthusiasm of the members of Rotary who help both local people and people in need around the world, raising funds through Christmas tree recycling, a weekly book store in Storrington, monthly film evenings, car boot sales and fund raising collections. “The continued generosity of the local people who donate and support these fundraising activities is truly amazing and I am proud to lead the Club this year. The Club welcomes enquiries from potential new members who would like to find out more about what Rotary does and the charities it supports.” Said John.