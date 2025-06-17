Join the Seaview Project 40 for 40 Challenge

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the charity Seaview Project www.seaviewproject.co.uk, Seaview is launching the 40 for 40 Challenge reaching out to the community to think of fun and imaginative ways to #ShowUsYour40! Raising funds and awareness for Seaview Project and the incredible impact it has on our local community, working with disadvantaged adults; and they need your help to achieve that!

One such group that has taken on the challenge is the Tolkien Running Group who ran 40 hills and completed 40 arabesques in one session.

The Tolkien Running Group was inspired by a member who sustained a devasting injury and personal tragedy while coping with the Covid Lockdown. As restrictions lifted, two local athletes took out the member for some light movement to help with physical and emotional recovery and support. Through resilience, determination and quirky strength the group started having fun; recovery ensued and the Tolkien Running Group was born and is now a 10 person strong group that meets every Friday.

Tolkien wanted to give back to the community and support Seaview Project and a group of 9 strong individuals completed the challenge with grit and determination on June 13th.

Please consider supporting Tolkien’s amazing feat here: Tolkein Running is fundraising for The Seaview Project

Or, consider getting involved in the 40 for 40 challenge and help make the Seaview 40th anniversary milestone, truly special. Here are some ideas below:

Choose your activity: Get creative! Whether it’s baking 40 cupcakes, knitting for 40 minutes, or even just swapping out your £4.40 coffee for a homemade one instead! Pick an something that suits you. If you need ideas, you can check out our Instagram or campaign page! Donate £4.40: Visit our fundraising page and contribute £4.40 to help us continue our mission of making a difference. Every little bit counts and helps us reach our goals! (link in caption!) Nominate 4 Friends: Spread the love by tagging four friends to take on the challenge. Let’s create a ripple effect of generosity and celebration! Share Your Journey: Capture your activity with a photo or video and share it on your social media using the hashtag #ShowUsYour40Challenge

Watch this space, the Big Sleep (mass sponsored sleep out) is coming back and details will follow very soon!

For more information, contact Seaview on 01424 717981, www.seaviewproject.co.uk or email [email protected]

Alternatively check out their socials here: Instagram seaview.project and Facebook Seaview Project