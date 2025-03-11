Join us for the opening celebration of Havant Garden Centre on March 15th and 16th

British Garden Centres is delighted to announce the opening of Havant Garden Centre on Saturday, 15th March and Sunday, 16th March.

The UK’s largest family-run garden centre group acquired the former Dobbies site in Bartons Road in February and has been working hard with the existing and new members of the Havant centre team to restock and reopen the store and restaurant, turning it into the gardening destination on the South Coast and beyond.

Grand opening and launch event – Saturday 15th/ 16th March

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, 15th March by Havant MP, Alan Mak, so join us for this momentous event and enjoy the new centre and restaurant.

Exclusive opening offers

Be one of the first 100 customers through the doors, and you'll receive a special goody bag filled with gardening treats! Our friendly team will be on hand throughout the day, signing people up for our exclusive Family Card scheme, which unlocks a world of benefits and special promotions. Havant Garden Centre will be open until 4:30 pm on Sunday, so come along and explore the fantastic range of plants, tools, and gardening essentials.

If you sign up for the Family Card this opening weekend, you can enjoy a fantastic 10% off everything in the garden centre. Plus, look out for exclusive opening week offers and Best Buy deals on a wide selection of garden centre products, including 3 for £10 on Erin Compost.

Exciting changes in-store

Visitors to the new Havant Garden Centre will discover a world of exciting changes, including an expanded selection of plants, sundries, and gardenware, including the Fern Living outdoor furniture range, exclusive to British Garden Centres. The team has also been working with new and existing concessions to bring you a better shopping experience with everything you could need for your garden all under one roof, with an incredible selection of products for your home and garden as well as expert team members on hand to share their knowledge and advice in all departments.

Alongside Havant’s core garden offerings, you'll find Maidenhead Aquatics for all your pet and aquatic needs, and Regatta and Weird Fish for clothing. The vets will reopen, as will Skinners, while Solid Sheds will continue to cater to those seeking practical outdoor storage solutions.

The restaurant has also been revitalised so shoppers can indulge in a delicious meal with a more comprehensive and tastier menu.

Mathew Muscat, Centre Manager at Havant Gate Garden Centre, said: “The whole team is really excited to be reopening! We have been refreshing the centre, bringing in some exciting new stock, and ensuring everything is blooming for both old and new customers. We're so passionate about helping our community create beautiful gardens, and we can't wait to see everyone again. We hope you enjoy the new Havant Garden Centre. “