Kemptown Bookshop launches writing competition

Brighton’s oldest independent bookshop Kemptown Bookshop has launched a writing competition to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2026.

The winners will be included in an anthology published in September 2026. There are three categories to choose from and the theme is bookshops:

Short form/ flash – up to 250 words

Short story – up to 3,000 words

Poetry – no more than 42 lines

What do you love about bookshops? Perhaps you have a favourite childhood memory in a bookshop, or something more recent. Whether it’s a tiny secondhand bookshop, your local indie bookshop or a world-renowned classic like Shakespeare and Company in Paris, Kemptown Bookshop wants to hear how bookshops have inspired people.

The competition is open to writers of any nationality writing in English aged 16 and over at the time of the closing date of midnight GMT on December 31, 2025.

Cathy Hayward, a local writer of book club fiction, took over the bookshop three years ago. She said: "We want to celebrate our half century in Kemptown village and running a writing competition seemed like the perfect way to do this. We’ll be launching the anthology with a big party at St George’s Church in Kemptown in September next year and the whole community is invited.

"We’re excited to see how bookshops have inspired people,’ said Remony Hart, manager of Kemptown Bookshop who has worked in bookshops since she was 15. ‘I’m looking forward to reading the entries."

The competition judges are:

Anna Jefferson, author and co-director of New Writing South

Cathy Hayward, author and owner of Kemptown Bookshop

Roy Mcfarlane, poet and canal laureate

Dr Jess Moriarty, principal lecturer in creative writing and course leader for the Creative Writing MA at the University of Brighton

Remony Hart, manager, Kemptown Bookshop

Sean Campbell, founder and CEO of Epoque Press

William Shaw, author and founder of pop-up bookshop Bookmakers

The entry details can be found at https://www.kemptownbookshop.co.uk/writing-competition