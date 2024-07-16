Las Vegas-themed evening for people living with dementia
Free tickets are now available for the summer event hosted by local charity Guild Care. The Vegas-style party will be taking place on Wednesday, July 31 between 5.30pm and 8pm at Haviland House Day Services in Goring on Sea.
“This promises to be a hugely enjoyable evening,” says Sarah Johnson, team leader at Guild Care. “We even have a very special performance from ‘Elvis’ himself who’ll be swinging by to entertain our guests. Singing and dancing will definitely be encouraged!"
A buffet and drinks will be served throughout the evening and guests are invited to dress up in black tie and evening dress if they wish.
“It’s so important to enjoy time out together when caring for a loved one living with dementia,” says Sarah. “This is a chance to let your hair down, enjoy some classic Elvis songs like Jailhouse Rock and Blue Suede Shoes, while getting together with others in a welcoming and non-judgmental space.”
Haviland House Day Services provide a range of activities and events for people living with dementia and their carers, including regular afternoon teas, a popular dementia choir, and Sunday ploughman’s lunches.
Their recent Spring social event evoked a 1920s style evening of jazz and cocktails. The event was a great success with a full house and plenty of smiles.
While tickets are free for the summer Las Vegas party, space is limited so places must be booked in advance. To reserve your space on the VIP guest list, contact Sarah and her team at Haviland House Day Services on 01903 866130 or email them at [email protected].
