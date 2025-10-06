Latest Hailsham residents' newsletter available to download online

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce that the latest edition of Our Hailsham, the Council’s newsletter for residents, is now available to download online. This marks the first edition to be published exclusively in digital format, following the decision to end printed distribution.

The newsletter continues to provide residents with information on the Council’s activities, service updates, upcoming community projects and town events. In line with the new digital format, Our Hailsham will no longer be distributed to public collection points but will be accessible via the Town Council website or by email subscription.

For those who prefer a printed copy, hard copies will still be available on request at the Town Council Offices, with a small charge to cover printing and distribution costs.

In addition to the format change, Our Hailsham will now return to a quarterly publishing schedule, with Summer, Autumn, Winter and Spring editions released each year.

Excerpt from 'Our Hailsham: Autumn 2025' edition

John Harrison, Town Clerk at Hailsham Town Council, said: “We hope these changes will help make ‘Our Hailsham’ more accessible to a wider audience. By focusing and building the newsletter’s electronic format, we will be able to reach more residents efficiently, while reducing our environmental impact and saving on printing costs.”

“The decision to revert to quarterly editions as opposed to three times a year is part of our ongoing efforts to provide residents with timely, relevant and engaging content. We believe that this new approach will offer a more consistent flow of updates and information throughout the year. Of course, we understand that some people prefer printed copies, and that’s why we’ll still be offering hard copy editions upon request. Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the electronic version if they haven’t done so already or visit our website for easy access to the latest and previous editions.”

“We hope that people continue to read the newsletter and continue to take an interest in the workings of their Town Council.”

To subscribe to receive future editions of Our Hailsham by email, contact [email protected] and put ‘Subscribe to Newsletter’ in the subject field.