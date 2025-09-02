Lewes Footpaths Group’s “Rotherfield Ramble”

On Sunday 31st August, five of our members caught the 29 bus to Eridge Station for a 6 mile ‘Rotherfield Ramble’. The walk started in the concrete lane opposite the bus stop and followed well-defined paths joining the Sussex Border Path alongside Stitches Farm.

Walking under the disused Cuckoo Line railway bridge, we continued along the lane to Hornhurst Wood. Following the “Paths for Prosperity” signs, we arrived at a lane which took us to Rotherfield. This 8th Century village was once the home of Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie, and is one of the most sought after Sussex villages to live in.

After lunch at the Kings Arms, a 17th Century coaching inn, we turned left and walked through the Court Meadow Estate and downland path to join the former Dewlands Manor Golf Course. Walking down a bridleway, we eventually arrived at Crowborough Station.

Although there are a couple of moderately steep hills on this walk the views over the High Weald, south of Tunbridge Wells were well worth the climb. The walk was led by Clare.

For information about our programme of walks visit www.lewesfootpathsgroup.org.uk