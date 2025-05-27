Littlehampton Freemasons invite public for rare peek inside historic Lodge

Ever wondered what lies behind the doors of a Freemasons' Lodge? On Saturday 7th June 2025, the Littlehampton Freemasons are offering the public a unique opportunity to step inside their historic Lodge for an informal open day that promises insight, conversation, and a good cup of tea.

From 10:00am to 3:00pm, the Masonic Hall on Church Street (BN17 5EN) will welcome all curious visitors — gentlemen, partners, and families alike — for a friendly introduction to the world of Freemasonry. Refreshments will be served throughout the day, and Freemasons will be on hand to answer questions and share their experiences.

“This is a chance to demystify Freemasonry,” said Lodge member WBro John Bray. “We want people to see the space, meet real Freemasons, and learn what we actually do for the community.”

Visitors will have the chance to explore the Lodge room itself — a place usually reserved for members — and discover more about the values and traditions that underpin this centuries-old fraternity. Topics up for discussion include the role of Freemasonry in community service, the reasons men choose to join, and the much-debated question: Do Freemasons really have secrets?

Whether you're simply curious or considering becoming a member, the open day is designed to be relaxed, welcoming, and informative.

No booking is required — just turn up at the Masonic Hall, Church Street, Littlehampton, BN17 5EN between 10.00am and 3.00pm on Saturday 7th June.

Want to learn more before you visit?

Visit https://wgsm.co.uk for more information about Freemasonry in Sussex and what to expect on the day.

For anyone who’s ever wondered what Freemasonry is all about, this is your chance to find out — straight from the source.