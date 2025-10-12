Lobular breast cancer campaigners take to 'Speakers Corner' in London

On Sunday 12th October 2025, members of Lobular Moon Shot Project went to 'Speakers Corner' in London to voice their frustration at the Government’s failure to prioritise lobular breast cancer and women’s health.

Standing on historic ground where ordinary citizens have demanded accountability from those in power for over 150 years, they called on the Health Secretary Wes Streeting and the Government, to deliver on its commitment to fund vital research into lobular breast cancer.

The Lobular Moon Shot Project was launched in May 2023 by Dr Susan Michaelis and her husband in Horsham. Supporters of the project believe that democracy is being denied. The project has become the most bi-partisan politically supported campaign in the history of the British nation. 428 MPs now support the project and are calling on the Government to fund a proposed 5-year £20 million research project into the basic biology of lobular breast cancer but the Government have failed to act on the will of the majority.

Lobular breast cancer is the 2nd most common type of breast cancer. A unique type of breast cancer that is very difficult to see with traditional imaging like a mammogram or ultrasound. Dr Susan Michaelis who passed away on the 9th July 2025, had 7 cm of the disease, no lump and yet a mammogram and ultrasound saw nothing. It was only detected by a biopsy and significantly under estimated by an MRI scan as only 2.3cm.

Campaigners held a banner that read: ‘755,000 people have been diagnosed with lobular breast cancer since the current Health Secretary Wes Streeting was made aware of the urgent need for research into the 2nd most common form of breast cancer in 2023. 428 MPs have asked the government to carry out a 5-year £20 million research project but the Government has failed to listen to the will of the majority of MPs.’

Campaigners have raised nearly £150,000 to set up the infrastructure at the Manchester Breast Centre to lead the research project in partnership with researchers in the UK and in Europe.

Angela Edwards of Shoreham was diagnosed in 2009 and commented ‘The infrastructure to carry out this vital research is in place. All it needs is for the leadership of the Health Secretary or Prime Minister to allocate the funding and change the landscape of lobular breast cancer for millions of people. 1,000 people a day are being diagnosed with the disease every day globally. The Government said they would prioritise women’s health but clearly this is not the case and democracy is being denied.’

Members of the public who attended the event were shocked to discover that the disease remains an ‘unmet clinical need’, does not have its own specific treatment and yet it was recognised as being a unique breast cancer subtype in the 1970s.

On the 24th June 2025 Lobular Moon Shot Project campaigners held a 22 minute vigil outside Downing Street for the 22 people who are diagnosed every day in the UK with the disease.

To learn more about the campaign and lobular breast cancer or to get involved please visit: lobularmoonshot.org