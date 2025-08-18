Local Age UK calls for people to tackle dementia progression and isolation by joining groups across West Sussex

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is urging local people to join its Dementia Daybreak groups this September, which help to combat loneliness, stimulate memory, and give carers a much-needed break.

New spaces are available in the Dementia Daybreak groups in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Storrington, Horsham, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill. The weekly groups, which last five hours and include lunch plus refreshments, promote confidence and social interaction, addressing some of the loneliness people living with the condition can feel. Those with dementia can meet others in the same boat and take on activities to try and slow the progression of the condition, working on things like motor skills, memory and movement.

Charlie Rayner, Head of Dementia & Extra Care at Age UK WSBH said “Living with dementia can be lonely. People often become more reluctant to go out and about, worrying about getting confused or being misunderstood. Our groups are the absolute opposite of that, as we offer warm, welcoming spaces where everyone understands.

“People can come and socialise, eat a great lunch and take on activities which are suited to their needs. Carers get five precious hours a week to do whatever they’d like to do, knowing that their loved one is having a great time, with experts who care. It's invaluable respite, which can make a huge difference to someone’s week.”

Existing clients sing the praises of Daybreak, with one saying "My husband came back from first session really enthusiastic - a different man."

With new spaces opening up over the coming months, anyone interested in finding out more about the Dementia Daybreak service is urged to get in touch with the charity. It’s a paid for service, but prices are kept as low as possible, only covering costs, rather than making a profit. Those on a low income are still encouraged to contact Age UK WSBH, as there may be other ways they can be supported.

Age UK WSBH also offers dementia assessments for those worried about memory loss, but who remain undiagnosed.

To find out more about any of the dementia services the Age UK WSBH offers, please visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 07753 879 779.