Marriott House and Lodge in Chichester marked the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon tea party to remember. The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired outfits and enjoyed an afternoon sing a long and refreshments.

Residents reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and across London.

Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodge said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country, so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

LOCAL CARE HOME CELEBRATES THE 79TH ANNIVERSARY OF VE DAY

Audrey, Resident Ambassador at Marriott House and Lodge said: “I remember VE day so well, I was nine years old, and my dad came and told me it was all over. We had a big street party and celebrated. It has been a wonderful afternoon to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake!”