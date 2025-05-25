Local carers win tickets to Deluxe Bingo Hastings Grand Opening

The lucky winner of the Deluxe Bingo Hastings Grand Opening ticket giveaway has been revealed as Zoe Thompson, 33, from Hastings.

Zoe will be attending the highly anticipated event on Saturday, June 21, alongside her close friend Kirby Bulgin - also from Hastings - after winning two free tickets through the venue’s social media competition.

Both Zoe and Kirby work full-time as carers and say the win has brought a much-welcomed boost of excitement.

Zoe said: “We are so excited and grateful for winning the tickets. We love bingo, it’s a nice evening out to just have a good time with friends and we cannot wait to see the new and improved Deluxe. Thank you once again!”

The newly refurbished Deluxe Bingo Hastings will welcome guests back in style for its Grand Opening on Saturday, June 21, complete with live entertainment, bingo sessions, and a vibrant seafront celebration.

The competition, which ran via Facebook, gave participants the chance to win entry to either the afternoon or evening session of the Grand Opening - complete with live entertainment and a brass band. Entrants were asked to like and share the competition post, follow Deluxe Bingo on Instagram and TikTok (@deluxebingo), sign up via the official website, and tag friends in the comments for bonus entries.

For those who missed out this time, Deluxe Bingo has announced that more competitions will be held in the lead-up to the big day, offering further chances to win free tickets to either the afternoon session (12:00pm - 3:15pm) or evening session (5:00pm - 9:30pm).

The Grand Opening marks the return of one of Hastings’ most iconic social venues at 2-6 Pelham Place, following a full refurbishment after closing in February 2023. With a refreshed look and the same beloved community spirit, the event is expected to be a celebration of both the past and future of the venue.

Tickets for the Grand Opening are now on sale and selling quickly. To secure your spot, visit www.deluxe.bingo/tickets or purchase in store.

Winners of the Deluxe Bingo Hastings ticket giveaway, Zoe and Kirby are all smiles as they look forward to a fun-filled night at the newly refurbished venue.

To stay up to date with news, offers, and future competitions, you can sign up as a member at deluxehastings.co.uk and follow Deluxe Bingo on social media.

Please note: Entry is strictly for over 18s only. ID will be required at the door.