Local groups launch 365 days of water testing to expose pollution in Emsworth and Hayling Island

The Final Straw Foundation and Hayling Sewage Watch have launched a year-long citizen science project to test local water quality every single day for E.coli and other pollution indicators across Emsworth Harbour and Beachlands, Hayling Island.

Currently, the Environment Agency (EA) tests bathing water quality just ten days a year on Hayling Seafront between May and September, with results delayed by several days. This leaves residents and visitors without up-to-date information for much of the year.

Now, around 20 trained local volunteers, using state-of-the-art Fluidion technology, also used to test the River Seine during the 2024 Paris Olympics, will provide same-day results, giving the community access to faster, far more frequent, and more accurate data. The Fluidion sensors have been independently validated for use in public health monitoring, and the project follows internationally recognised protocols to ensure robust results.

High levels of pollution will be reported to Havant Borough Council and the Environment Agency, with the expectation that appropriate action, such as hoisting red flags to warn beachgoers, will be taken when public health may be at risk.

Alison Clark & Peter George taking a water sample on Hayling Island.

Water quality results will be shared regularly on Final Straw Foundation and Hayling Sewage Watch’s social media channels.

“This is a powerful example of community action filling the gap left by outdated systems,” said Bianca Carr, CEO and founder of Final Straw Foundation. “People deserve to know when their water is safe, and when it isn’t. We hope this project inspires similar initiatives nationwide.”

“This is a game changer for recreational water users. We’ve gone from just 10 results a year to 365, with greater accuracy and same-day results,” said Mike Owens, founder of Hayling Sewage Watch. “We call on the council to act on this data, especially during peak visitor periods. Public safety must come first.”

Whilst this data does not replace statutory monitoring by the EA, it provides crucial local insight at the very locations where people are swimming, paddling, or boating. The project aims to inform public awareness and prompt authorities to investigate or act where necessary.

The Final Straw Foundation and Hayling Sewage Watch citizen scientists urge local authorities to respond rapidly to this data, particularly during busy summer months. Transparent, real-time water quality monitoring could protect both public health and local livelihoods.