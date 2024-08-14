Lord Lieutenant opens new Knockhatch lemur enclosure
The King’s representative, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman, Hailsham Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, Deputy Mayor Anne-Marie Ricketts, other dignitaries and representatives from local organisations all came to witness this very exciting new instalment to the park’s expansion project last week.
Following speeches from the Lord Lieutenant, the Hailsham Mayor, Leader of Wealden District Council and Marketing Manager of Marlowe Ropes, who sponsored the enclosure, the ribbon was cut.
Invited guests entered the exhibit to familiarise themselves with the whole close-up experience. Scampering about its quirky and stimulating décor of ropes and a light aircraft, this charming troop of animals has amongst its number, one breeding female and four babies born this year including a set of twins.
The Lemur Experience will be available to book by the general public when they will be able to spend time in the enclosure, feed them and gain a vast amount information from the keepers.
Deputy Mayor, Councillor Anne-Marie Ricketts, who brought two generations of her family along, said: “It was an honour as Deputy Mayor to support a local business that brings so much enjoyment to the community while helping preserve our endangered animals and birds.
"Also, to see people who are disabled and in wheelchairs being able to interact with lemurs, getting close to them. A wonderful, fully inclusive experience.”
Granddaughters Sophia and Ava Pryor said: “We enjoyed interacting with the lemurs and feeding them, being able to actually touch them. We loved seeing the mummy lemur carrying her baby and found it interesting the type of food they like. They liked carrots best.”
Chris Douglas, Head of Marketing, said: “This is a significant addition to Knockhatch, reflecting our commitment to animal welfare, conservation efforts, and providing a rewarding experience for our visitors.”
If you would like to book an Experience with the lemurs, visit the website at www.knockhatch.com/experiences where you will find all the information you need together with meerkat, animal keeper and owl experiences which are also available.
