Lord Mott and Lord Balfe to virtually visit Lancing Prep Worthing

By Laura Shelton
Contributor
Published 14th Jan 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 13:28 BST
Pupils from Lancing Prep Worthing will be joined virtually by Lord Mott and Lord Balfe as part of the popular ‘Learn with the Lords’ programme.

During the two 45-minute online events, Lord Mott and Lord Balfe will explain the role the House of Lords has in the passing of laws, holding the government to account and making recommendations to the government on a range of topics through its committee work.

They will then answer questions from pupils.

The event takes place on Friday, January 24 at 9.15am and 2.30pm.

