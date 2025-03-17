Love is in the air: Chichester care come celebrates Valentine's Day

Marriott House and Lodge care home in Chichester was adorned with flowers, cards, and sweets in celebration of St. Valentine’s Day. To mark the occasion, the home invited local elderly individuals who might typically spend the day alone to join the residents for a special Valentine’s Day lunch.

Everyone—residents, visitors, and staff—enjoyed a delicious, freshly prepared three-course meal in the dining room, accompanied by music and friendly conversation. The celebrations continued with a variety of activities that were enjoyed by all.

General Manager Nikki Culleton remarked, “We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home, and it was a pleasure to host lunch for the local community. We offered a range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun, and we enjoyed every moment of it!”

One resident at Marriott House and Lodge said, “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to have some new visitors for lunch; everyone made such an effort to participate in the day’s festivities.”

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by the home’s parent company, Barchester Healthcare, as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

If you would like more information on our ‘Don’t dine alone’ initiative, please contact the home on 01243 536652.

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.