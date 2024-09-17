Marriott House and Lodge marks Housekeeping Week
Housekeeping Week is an annual event held every year during September. The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.
Residents and staff reminisced about how housekeeping has changed during their lifetime, residents talked about when they first got domestic appliances such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners, and how their lives were changed by advances in technology over the years.
Staff were treated to a selection of yummy treats as a small gift of thanks for all that they do.
Nikki Culleton, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Housekeeping Week and thank our fantastic staff for all that they do with a party in our garden. Everyone has had such a fantastic day, we’re all so happy to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends into our home.
"Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."
Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing, residential and respite care.
