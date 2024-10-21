Mars has landed at Chichester Cathedral!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luke Jerram's acclaimed art installation Mars has arrived at Chichester Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On display until Sunday 10th November in the ancient Nave of the Cathedral, the immersive artwork measures seven metres in diameter and features detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface.

As part of an exciting programme of special events, visitors can enjoy an atmospheric exploration of Mars by twilight at a series of ticketed evening viewings, where the installation will be on show alongside a sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme also features concerts, events and family activities to be enjoyed under Mars. Highlights include free lunchtime concerts, space-themed storytelling sessions for children and a family-friendly Mission to Mars trail around Chichester city centre. Additionally, the Cathedral’s regular programme of worship will feature special services and a Reflection and Prayer Trail.

Evening Viewings of Mars at Chichester Cathedral

On 31st October, there will be a series of immersive talks from The Average Scientist duo Astrophysicist Ian Hall FRAS and Exoplanet Research Scientist Charlotte Alexandra FRAS. Aimed at ages 8-88, they will explore questions like how and why are we looking for life on Mars.

The exhibition at Chichester Cathedral is the last opportunity for audiences in the South of England to see Luke Jerram’s Mars before it embarks on a tour of North America.

General admission to the exhibition is free, with donations welcome. For more information and to book tickets for Evening Viewings and special events, visit: chichestercathedral.org.uk