Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

HADLOW DOWN STEAM RALLY

'He likes to keep his fire engine clean; It's a clean machine!' goes the Beatles' Penny Lane. They could have been singing about a fabulous fire-tender, the star of last weekend's Tinkers Park Steam Rally, The Frank Humphrey Fire Engine which started service in 1936. The real life Brighton-born Frank Humphrey moved to Crowborough and set up that town's fire service, later becoming a reserve in the Uckfield fire station. Volunteer firefighters raised enough cash to acquire this machine, 'launched' it with a bottle of champagne and dedicated it to 'Frank Humphrey,' recognising his contribution to the service in Sussex. Hundreds of steam enthusiasts converged on Tinkers Park, Hadlow Down for a festival of transport, ranging from a miniature railway to the most terrifying and massive steamroller I have ever seen. Alongside was a full-scale traditional fairground (remember 'Chairoplanes' anyone?,) a collection of the UK's classic old-style buses and a brilliant line-up of cars including the one I learnt to drive in and the other in which I passed my test (the instructor had not told me I would be tested in a completely different vehicle.) There was plenty of auto-jumble, food stalls, a Harvey's beer tent (well done Harvey's,) two different sizes of model railways (my wife took a trip on one,) the ubiquitous steam traction engines, smaller working engines powered by steam, books and accessories for every car known on the planet, paintings, old farm tractors and an ingenious device that hauled bombs and shells across airfields to Allied planes during WWII. It was a living tribute to ground-breaking engineering while being fun and lighthearted too. Last year's rally donated more than £30,000 to Cancer Research, making a total of £200,000 given over the last 10 years. The next steam rally takes place in September. I'll be there.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

PIGS OUT ON THE A267 WELLBROOK HILL

It has now become a regular occurrence that pigs are escaping through a farmer’s fence and roaming on the A267 at Wellbrook Hill. Wellbrook Hill has enough problems with deer accidents. A sign has now been put up telling motorists to dial 999 if they see the pigs out on the carriageway. I assume, if a pig is roaming on the A26 and, causes an accident, the farmer will be responsible for subsequent accident claims, including police, ambulance and fire engine attendance. God forbid, if there is a fatality it could be a massive £2 million pound plus claim. Whoever the farmer is, please ensure your fences are in good order and secure.

MCC Update – June 2025

As RIBA Stage 4 (the detailed specification of requirements) of the project to build the new Mayfield Community and Health Centre (MCC) has been completed, and planning application was approved at Wealden District Council’s (WDC) Planning Committee North on 10th April 2025, the main contractor for this stage of the project has issued around 50 sub-contractor work packages and invitations to tender. Although submissions are being received, there are at least three sub-contractors bidding for each package, which amounts to some 150 bids that have to be evaluated and reviewed by the main contractor. In addition, some of the bids received require clarification and more cost-effective solutions. As this final costing element is a vital part of the project, the MCC Project Board has allowed the main contractor a time extension however this unfortunately means that the final cost is delayed and will not now be known until mid-June 2025 as opposed to mid May. Providing the final price is within budget and agreed by both the Mayfield & Five Ashes Parish Council and WDC, a main contractor for Stage 5 construction work will then be appointed. If the contract is placed at the next possible date of mid-July 2025, construction work would commence around mid-August 2025.With this less than desirable slippage the contractor is being urged to identify options for making up lost time. Much hard work continues to go on behind the scenes and further updates will be made available via the newsletter, village Facebook and the Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council website: https://mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk

Hadlow Down Steam Rally Train

MAYFACS

FUNDRAISING for MAYFACS

Thank you so much to everyone who very kindly donated bottles for our Tombola at the Mayfair last month. With such generosity, we were able to raise over £500 for MAYFACS! We are also incredibly grateful to our lovely volunteers to helped to run the stall on the day. Thanks to all for buying your tickets to have a go and making a big difference. We are also very grateful to the Mayfield Horticultural Society who let our Shedders have a stall at their plant sale, which raised over £300 for MAYFACS Shed. Thank you to all the shedders also manning that event, making the items (all handmade at the Shed) and to those who took a Shed product home with them. If anyone wants to be part of our fundraising volunteer teams, please do contact us for more information on how you can get involved. We have also just signed up to be a local collector for recycling ink cartridges to not only raise funds for MAYFACS, but also to provide an easy, local way for our community to recycle their old ink cartridges. You can either drop off your old cartridges to us to process or order personal donation bags to send directly to raise funds for MAYFACS through: https://www.recycle4charity.co.uk/Register/720728 More information will be available about this shortly on our website and on our social media, but any questions – please do get in touch! Thank you! Paint and Sip: Upcoming Fundraising Activities: Our Successful Paint and Sip evenings will now be a regular part of our programme of fundraising activities. Our next event will be taking place on Wednesday 11th June and will take place at our ‘summer venue’ of Mayfield Cricket Club (to allow for Middle House guests to utilise their stunning brasserie in the summer months). Thank you to both venues for providing us with a venue to support our fundraising events. Ticket will sell quickly so please book yours to avoid disappointment. Next event will be September. These events not only raise much needed funds for MAYFACS but are also a great way to connect and meet people whilst being creative. Art at the Shed is back! For the summer months, we are pleased to confirm that our Art at the Shed group will be back on the 4th Friday of the month, at MAYFACS

Shed. With a new volunteer local artist (that many of you may know) running the group for us, we will be utilising the Shed outdoor space and taking inspiration from the scenery around us to be creative. Join us on Friday 27th June (and through to July) between 10am – 12pm, £3-£5 donation per person, materials are provided but feel free to bring your own as well. Moving Sounds is six special sessions led by Moving Sounds bringing together music and movement for well-being, learning and happiness for all attendees. Next Session: Wednesday 18th June 2025. These sessions are also free to attend, but places are limited, so please book ASAP to avoid disappointment. For any more information on either of these new activities, please contact: [email protected] or call us on: 01435 873888. Little Munchkins: Our Little Munchkins Baby & Toddler Group returns this Wednesday after half term break. Join us for play, socialising, friendship and a nice cup of tea. Open to all parents, carers, grandparents and your little ones (from new-born to school age) from Mayfield, Five Ashes and the surrounding areas.

Crowborough Fire Engine

REPURPOSE CLOTHING. ORGANIC VEGTABLES and more.

Tomorrow Saturday 7th June 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM Mayfield Scout and Guide hut, Tunbridge Wells Rd, Mayfield TN20 6NT. Ready to refresh your wardrobe without the price tag – or the waste? Join us for a feel-good, eco-friendly shopping morning where you can discover beautiful pre-loved summer clothing, unique homeware pieces, and a whole lot of community spirit – all for a fraction of the price you'd spend elsewhere. Think light layers, floaty dresses, sunny-day staples, and stylish home finds – all second-hand and full of life. Plus: A gorgeous organic veg stall from Herons Folly Garden. Locally-made apple juice and seasonal produce. A relaxed, welcoming space to connect with like-minded people. £1 on the door – with all proceeds going to CAMEO Club, a wonderful local group in Wadhurst that gives older people in our community a beautiful day out filled with joy, care, and connection. Bring cash & small change. Bring your own bags. Bring your love for the planet. Whether you're buying, browsing, or just fancy a good chat – this is your invitation to a budget-friendly, planet-friendly Saturday morning filled with purpose and positivity.

CROWBROUGH MINATURE RAILWAY

This is open every Saturday in June. Train Rides from 2pm to 5pm. Fares; £1 Single Ride £4 Day Rover - for unlimited rides all afternoon. We are at the Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Eridge Road, Crowborough TN6 2TN. The grounds are also home to the Leisure Centre, Model Boating Lake, children's playground, playing fields, toilet facilities and Brew Box selling refreshments. Ample free parking. Don't forget we are still taking bookings for children's birthday parties on Saturday mornings throughout the season, right up to Bonfire Night. Book early so don't hesitate to contact us. Limited dates available before September, plenty of available Saturdays in September/October. Contact: [email protected]

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]