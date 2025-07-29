Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

TINKERS PARK RAIL GALA 9-10 AUGUST

A return to our original event name, where the emphasis is on all things Railway. This year, the Rail Gala will take place over the weekend, 9 and 10 August. It is still planned to display and have in service a good selection of Buses for all to enjoy a ride on, and also the model railway layouts will be housed in some of our halls. There will be intensive train action on the Great Bush Railway, plus a special appearance from a local classic car club, as well as a small funfair for the children, also our ever-popular traction engine trailer rides around the 25-acre site, along with cab rides in our Green Goddess fire engine. Tinkers Park is pleased to announce this year's guest steam locomotive as the Orenstein and Koppel ‘EIGIAU’ from the Bredgar and Wormshill railway! This will be the first time our resident ex Penrhyn loco No.24 and EIGIAU have run together since leaving the Welsh slate quarry in the early 1960s! The Gala weekend is also well catered for, with hot and cold food served all day and a lovely, friendly licensed Bar serving real ales, cider, and lager, what more could you want for a relaxing day out. For all enquiries relating to the Railway Gala, please contact: [email protected] For Bus entry requests, especially if you would like to be in service over the weekend. please contact: [email protected]We look forward to welcoming you to this new look event! There will be a free bus service on 9 and 10 August. Please visit our website for the timetables.

SAFER STREETS SUMMER

Help Sussex Police tackle anti-social behaviour. They are actively patrolling hotspot areas, but need your eyes and ears. If you witness anti-social behaviour you can report it here: https://orlo.uk/nfRVu Reports help them to target areas and discourage behaviour that make communities feel unsafe.

ROSE and CROWN MAYFIELD

Live Bands, Beer and Cider Festival 23-24 August. Live bands, Saturday 23 August, 3pm,Lewis Ross; 6pm Sean Fennessy; 9pm Normans: Sunday 24 August, 2pm Matt Brooks: 4.30pm The Always: 8pm Go Commando.

MAYFIELD PRE SCHOOL THANK YOU

Well done to all the Children who won at the Mayfield Horticultural Show - Great work and congratulations. And well done to Mayfield Horticultural Society for putting on another fabulous show, thank you for all your hard work.

HADLOW DOWN SUMMER SHOW

Village Hall, Saturday 2 August 2025 Come along and join us at the Village Hall. 2 pm start raffle and refreshments available, prize giving at 3.30 pm. Let’s hope the weather is kinder to us than it was at our earlier show when the rain tipped down after two completely dry months!

CROWBROUGH MINATURE RAILWAY

We're Open this weekend! Saturday 2nd August - Normal Service 2 pm-5 pm. Sunday 3rd August - Diesel Service 2 pm-5 pm. We are now open both Saturdays AND Sundays throughout the Summer Holidays. Fares; £1 Single Ride: £4 Day Rover - for unlimited rides all afternoon. We are at the Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Eridge Road, Crowborough TN6 2TN The grounds are also home to the Leisure Centre, Model Boating Lake, children's playground, playing fields, toilet facilities and Brew Box selling refreshments. Ample free parking. Don't forget we are still taking bookings for children's birthday parties on Saturday mornings throughout the season, right up to Bonfire Night. Book early so don't hesitate to contact us. Summer is booked up but plenty of available Saturdays in September/October.

MAYFACS

EVENTS

No Create at the Shed – back 6th September. Monday 4th August: Shed session 9.30 - 12.30 pm: Yarners at the Sew Inspired Shop 1.30 - 3.30 pm: Tuesday 5th August Men on the Move 9.30am meet at Court Meadow: English lessons 10.30 am – 12.30 am at London House: Tuesday Afternoon Club at Colkins Mill Church 2-4pm – Happiness in Motion: Wednesday 6th August No Baby & Toddler Group - back 10th September: Men’s Shed session 9.30 - 12.30 pm: Thursday 7th August Minibus Trip to Saint Hill Manor (Booking essential): Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm Poetry Group with Pat Robson at Coach House Cottage, Royal Oak Mews 11 - 12.30 pm Repair Café: Next Repair Cafe is on Saturday 16th August at MAYFACS Shed. Please note we cannot take on Restoration projects, just repairs!

YOUNG CARERS

Young Carers service in East Sussex. A young or young adult carer is someone who provides care and/or support to a family member, including siblings, or a friend, who could not manage without their help. This could be due to illness, disability or age, and caring can involve physical and/or emotional support. https://www.cftc.org.uk/young-carers-service-east-sussex/ Young Carers Service is for all young carers, aged 5 to 17 years, living, attending school or caring for someone in East Sussex. The service provides support to young carers before they reach crisis point and to help their physical and mental wellbeing.They provide young carers with support and fun activities to get involved with, including: Information and signposting: Supporting young carers to access services and activities: Free outings and activities during the school holidays for registered young carers Monthly online Young Carers Club for those aged 5 and upwards. Monthly in person Young Carers Clubs in Eastbourne and in Uckfield, for those aged 8-17 years.

St DUNSTANS CHURCH

CHURCHYARD WORKING PARTY - 10-12noon Saturday 2nd AUGUST All age groups are welcome to come along (equipped with gardening tools) to help tidy the churchyard. Coffee included! Dates for your diary. 6th September, 4th October and 1st November If the weather is poor, please phone Stephen on: 07780 684486 or Mike on: 07710 319348.

FIVE ASHES HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SUMMER SHOW AND DOG SHOW

It was good to see such an amazing entry for the dog show – classes were packed and there were some truly worthy winners. To remind us how important it is to care properly for our pets, a Kit Wilson stall offered a fun raffle with excellent dog and cat-related prizes. There was also local honey on show, ceramics, a couple of hook a duck stalls, Rapkyns Nursery’s upper quality plants and very tempting hot food. Wealden Brass provided the musical accompaniment.