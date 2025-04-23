Mayor of Hailsham to attend spring choral concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Hailsham will be joining in the celebrations of the Hailsham Voices' Spring Concert at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday 17th May, from 7pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert will feature an hour of pop songs people will know and love, sung by the inspirational and uplifting Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir. Songs performed will range from The Animals to Bruno Mars, all arranged in three-part-harmony by the choir's leader, Abbie Marsden.

A retiring collection will be held at the end of the concert in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, delighted to be invited to attend the concert along with his wife and consort Cllr Barbara Holbrook, said: "I've attended many of the Hailsham Voices' concerts to date and enjoyed every single one of them. I am very grateful to the choir for staging such wonderful concerts, and I look forward avidly to a superb evening of entertainment for us all on 17th May."

Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir

"Every member of the choir always put their heart and soul into event performances. The energy and vibrancy of their concerts are always inspiring - and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of its founder, Abbie Marsden."

Choir leader Abbie Marsden commented: "We are thrilled that the mayor will be attending our concert. He has supported our choir from the outset, and we are most grateful for his continued support."

"Also, we are looking forward to raising lots of money for such a wonderful charity, St Wilfrid's Hospice. These concerts always sell out, so don't leave it too late to get your tickets!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for children (plus online booking fee), available to purchase online via wegottickets.com.

Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir rehearses every Thursday at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive, from 7pm-8.15pm. Rehearsals are fun and relaxed and the choir currently has over sixty members attending each week.

The choir's current repertoire includes Fix You (Coldplay), Skyfall (Adele), Songbird (Fleetwood Mac), Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi), Don’t Stop Me Now (Queen), Hold Back the River (James Bay) and Sway (Dean Martin).

Membership is open to people of all ages and abilities and rehearsals cost £7 per week (pay as you go, after a free trial session). The choir also organises a range of social events and concerts throughout the year.

Further information of which can be found on their website: hailshamvoices.co.uk/.