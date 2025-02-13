Mayor to attend Hailsham Choral Society's spring concert

The Mayor of Hailsham will be joining in the celebrations of the Hailsham Choral Society’s next concert, which feature a special performance of Mendelssohn's well-loved oratorio 'Elijah', to be held at All Saints Church in Grange Road, Eastbourne on Saturday 29th March from 7.30pm.

The concert will be sung in Elijah's English translation, with the choral masterpiece telling the story of events in the life of the Prophet Elijah as told in the books 1 Kings and 2 Kings of the Old Testament.

The programme will be conducted by Jozik Kotz, with Jonathan Truscott as Orchestra Leader and Noa Lachman, Louise Winter, James Beddoe and Matthew Nuttall as soloists.

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, delighted to be invited to attend the concert along with his wife Cllr Barbara Holbrook, said: "I've attended many of the Society's concerts to date and enjoyed every single one of them. I am very grateful to the Society, their conductors and accompanists for staging such wonderful concerts, and I look forward avidly to a superb evening of entertainment for us all on 29th March."

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook and members of Hailsham Choral Society

"I'll always remember the various performances over the years. The Society has a tradition of recruiting first-rate choristers and each and every member always put their heart and soul into the Society's event performances. The energy and vibrancy of their concerts are always inspiring - and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of its Conductor, Josik Kotz."

Tickets cost £18 in advance/£20 on the door for adults and are free for under 18s. They are available from via wegottickets.com, the Eastbourne Tourist Office, Hailsham Choral Society members and on the door.

Hailsham Choral Society is a choir of over 60 singers based locally and perform at least four main concerts during the year, with programmes featuring anything from Bach to the Beatles, Rossini to Gershwin and Rutter to Rogers and Hart.

The Society is currently looking for new members and holds regular events including music workshops, coffee mornings, and quizzes. At present, they rehearse on Thursday evenings at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane.

Further information about the concert can be found via the Hailsham Choral Society website at www.hailshamchoral.org.