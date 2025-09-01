Meads LTC presents cheque to the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Charity (KSS)

Meads Tennis Club welcomed representatives of the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance service at the weekend in order to donate funds raised at the club's summer fete to this life saving charity.

The idea behind raising money for the Air Ambulance at the fete emerged after Brian Greenwell, a member of the tennis club, was involved in a very serious paragliding accident.

Brian said, "I never thought I would personally need the Air Ambulance but my goodness when I had a terrible paragliding accident I certainly did! I crashed, breaking both my neck and back.

" I was left paralysed on the South Downs.

Colin Kelvey and Libby Pollitt from the KSS Charity receiving the cheque from Brian Greenwell and Hazel Sneath.

"The KSS Air Ambulance provided the only quick way of getting a trauma doctor to me on the spot before transportation for emergency hospital treatment and spinal surgery in Brighton.

"Without their amazing help I know that my neck and back injuries would have deteriorated, and I would never have recovered enough to walk again as I have. I am proud that my tennis club has been able to raise this money for such a worthwhile charity."

Colin Kelvey, a volunteer with the KSS visited the Meads club along with volunteer Libby Pollitt in order to accept a cheque for £1700 from Hazel Sneath the chair of the tennis club.

Colin said, "Thanks to the Meads club for their magnificent donation to the KSS Charity.

"This reinforces our saying 'No Crew Without You' as 88% of our funding comes from the community. Also our thanks to Meads committee member Clare Greenwell, not only for the work she put in to organising the event but for looking after us so well on the day.

"On a personal level it was lovely to meet Brian and to hear his story.

"It's one of the things that motivates me to keep volunteering for the Charity."