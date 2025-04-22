Meet Up Mondays in Lewes
The weekend can be a rather lonely time for some of us, so Monday is the ideal day to seek some company, and connect or reconnect with the local community.
Do pop in between 10 am and 12 noon on the last Monday of the month, starting on Monday 28th April for hot drinks, pop-up baking, chat and company.
We’ll have talks too, on topics like safety at home, health and local history for a start and a second-hand book exchange
Anyone and everyone’s welcome!
208 High Street, opposite Seasalt Bus stops at bottom of School Hill or School Hill surgery and walk down Car park at East Street car park, by our back entrance.
For more details, please ring us any weekday morning : 01273 476469 or email us on [email protected]