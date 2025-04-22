Meet Up Mondays in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The weekend can be a rather lonely time for some of us, so Monday is the ideal day to seek some company, and connect or reconnect with the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do pop in between 10 am and 12 noon on the last Monday of the month, starting on Monday 28th April for hot drinks, pop-up baking, chat and company.

We’ll have talks too, on topics like safety at home, health and local history for a start and a second-hand book exchange

Anyone and everyone’s welcome!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our house

208 High Street, opposite Seasalt Bus stops at bottom of School Hill or School Hill surgery and walk down Car park at East Street car park, by our back entrance.

For more details, please ring us any weekday morning : 01273 476469 or email us on [email protected]