Metrobus double-decker for St Catherine’s Hospice

Metrobus, which runs buses across Sussex, Surrey and Kent, has generously gifted a unique branding opportunity for St Catherine’s Hospice. A double-decker bus wrapped in St Catherine’s signature orange and featuring the charity’s iconography will be travelling on their routes for a year.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about St Catherine’s and the specialist care, advice and guidance the charity provides, free of charge, to local people and their families living with a terminal illness.

The bus also features relative quotes on internal coving that share the impact the hospice’s care had on them and their loved ones. This gives commuters and visitors a chance to learn more about the hospice’s work, the compassionate care it provides and the difference it makes in the local community.

Dave Wright, Operations Manager at Metrobus said, “We are proud to support St Catherine’s Hospice in such a meaningful way. The bus we’ve collaborated on is a great reminder of the incredible, often hidden, work St Catherine’s provide daily for patients and families in the communities we serve.”

Nina Gopal, Strategic Partnerships Manager at St Catherine’s added, "We’re deeply grateful to Metrobus for this generous gift. Their bus allows us to reach the wider community in a unique way, showing people the real life impact of hospice care and encouraging support for our vital services."

The St Catherine’s branded bus will travel various routes across the local community and from Saturday 27 September, the Metrobus Fastway route 20, which already runs to the Pease Pottage hospice, will be extended to stop outside the hospice 24 hours a day.

To learn more about St Catherine’s work or to make a donation visit: www.stch.org.uk