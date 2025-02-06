Mid Sussex charity partnership extended after record-setting year

A housebuilder in Sussex has committed to continue raising money for a nominated charity after achieving record fundraising last year.

Naomi House & Jacksplace, a specialist hospice who provide expert care to children, young adults and families across central southern England, have been supported by Basingstoke-based Miller Homes Southern since the beginning of 2024.

The housing firm raised in excess of £33,000 for the hospice last year through a series of charity activities including a golf day, raffles, quiz nights, and a month-long walking fundraiser.

Now, after a record-setting year raising money for its designated charity of choice, Miller Homes has backed Naomi House for a second year to continue its partnership with the hospice throughout 2025.

Ella Clayton, senior fundraiser at Naomi House, said: “It has been a huge pleasure to work with the Miller Homes Southern team over the last year to create a corporate partnership to be very proud of.

“The team’s inspirational fundraising and support for us has been phenomenal and we are so thrilled to have them by our side once again in 2025.

“With only 10% of our funding coming from statutory sources, the rest must be fundraised. The support that Miller Homes Southern have given us will help us fill that shortfall and help us to continue to provide vital and unique care to local children, young adults and their families.

“Thank you so much to the brilliant team and we’re looking forward to a fantastic year of support in 2025!”

Located in Sutton Scotney, Naomi House’s services includes respite care, end of life care, bereavement support, emergency respite and family support.

The hospice runs its own charity events throughout the year to further aid the financial backing it requires to deliver the expert level of care to the people who need their help most.

Miller Homes will further boost the hospice by hosting its own charity events and staff engagement programme for 2025. The housebuilder’s staff will also take part in several days of volunteering support at Naomi House this year.

David Brown, managing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “Since showing our support to Naomi House & Jacksplace at the start of 2024, our team have been really engaged with the charity campaign created to raise what turned out to be record-setting numbers for us last year.

“We proudly raised more than £33,000 for the hospice in 2024, and we’d love to be able to achieve similar figures again this year, as we extend our commitment to the team at Naomi House for another year.

“So inspired by their story, our staff have also put themselves forward to take part in voluntary opportunities at the hospice this year, further cementing our partnership with Naomi House and looking to help make a difference to them however and whenever we can.”

To contact the team at Naomi House & Jacksplace, please visit naomihouse.org.uk/contact-us