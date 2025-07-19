Mims Davies MP enjoying Weir Wood Reservoir Open Day in East Grinstead

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages is enjoying the Weir Wood Reservoir Open Day in East Grinstead with residents

Happy Saturday! If you saw someone struggling in the water, would you know how to help? I'm out and about today at the Weir Wood Sport & Leisure Centre Open Day and thanks to the incredible Sussex Search & Rescue Services team - I do now! East Sussex Fire and Rescue are here too, as well as the RSPB, Blacklands Farm, and more until 4pm so come on down. There's lots of free parking and the rain is over so there's no excuse, bring the family down!