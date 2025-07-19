Mims Davies MP enjoying Weir Wood Reservoir Open Day in East Grinstead

By Mims Davies MP
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 09:08 BST
Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages is enjoying the Weir Wood Reservoir Open Day in East Grinstead with residents

The newly refurbished Weird Wood Reservoir is open and ready to welcome you from Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Whether you’re needing a coffee break, one of their amazing homemade sausage rolls, or a slice of freshly baked cake, they've certainly got you covered:

Wednesday 11:00 – 16:30

Mims Davies MPplaceholder image
Mims Davies MP

Saturday: 9:30 – 16:30

Sunday: 9:30 – 16:30

Join the team for a great day our whether you're in the café, or feeling adventurous out on the water paddle boarding, swimming, windsurfing, fishing, sailing - the options are endless.

Find out more here:

https://weirwood.co.uk/things-to-do/

Mims Davies MP said:

Happy Saturday! If you saw someone struggling in the water, would you know how to help? I'm out and about today at the Weir Wood Sport & Leisure Centre Open Day and thanks to the incredible Sussex Search & Rescue Services team - I do now! East Sussex Fire and Rescue are here too, as well as the RSPB, Blacklands Farm, and more until 4pm so come on down. There's lots of free parking and the rain is over so there's no excuse, bring the family down!

