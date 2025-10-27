Mims Davies MP supports Macmillan Cancer Support at this year’s coffee morning in Parliament

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was pleased to support Macmillan Cancer Support in Parliament

On the 23rd October, Mims Davies MP was pleased to join Macmillan Cancer Support at this year’s annual Coffee Morning in Parliament.

MPs, Macmillan professionals, community organisations, and people affected by cancer united to discuss priorities for cancer care and to champion a future where everyone with cancer gets the best care the UK has to offer, whoever and wherever they are.

This September marked 35 years of Macmillan’s Coffee Morning. Since 1990, more than 1.2 million Coffee Mornings have been hosted across the UK, and the flagship fundraiser has raised around £300 million for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ameena was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. In March 2024, she received the news that her cancer returned and was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

There are almost 3.5 million people living with cancer in the UK, and that number will continue to rise. Mims recognises it’s important now more than ever for her and Macmillan Cancer Support to join forces to champion the needs of people with cancer and ensure everyone gets the best possible care and support, no matter who they are or where they live.

Data from Macmillan Cancer Support shows:

On average, someone is diagnosed with cancer at least every 90 seconds in the UK

More than 400,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the UK

Every year, around 167,000 people die from cancer in the UK. That’s an average of 460 people every day

Mims and her colleagues had the unique opportunity to hear from people living with cancer who shared their real-life experiences; NHS professionals who spotlighted their priorities for the future of cancer care, and Macmillan’s community partners who highlighted how Macmillan is working with them.

Mims Davies MP said: "Last week I joined this year's Macmillan Coffee Morning in Parliament.

"I know from talking with my constituents that their work resonates deeply with many in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages from supporting people living with cancer to driving change in cancer care.

"Macmillan Cancer Support’s Coffee Morning is a brilliant annual fixture in the parliamentary calendar. I was proud to show my support and celebrate the 35th anniversary of the nation’s biggest, and much-loved, gathering in support of people living with cancer.

"Standing alongside Macmillan, NHS professionals, Macmillan’s community partners and people living with cancer, highlighted the importance of bringing powerful stories and lived experiences to the forefront. These voices remind us that behind every statistic are real people that represent individuals, families, and communities whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

"I know there are a large number of events happening locally in our constituency organised by our brilliant community, so keep an eye on my Facebook stories where I'll be sharing local events and more.

"Thank you to the team for organising such a moving and important event for myself and my colleagues."

Steven McIntosh, Chief Partnerships Officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "Macmillan's Coffee Morning in Parliament showed how the country can come together to support people living with cancer today, and champion better cancer care in the future.

"Cancer can affect every part of your life – not just your physical health but also family, finances, career, relationships, and mental health. Macmillan is here to support, no matter who you are or where you live.

"Our Support Line is open every day of the year to provide advice, information, and support, so no one has to face cancer alone."