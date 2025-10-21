Mims Davies MP welcomes East Grinstead residents to Parliament

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages is thrilled to welcome East Grinstead residents to Parliament

Mims has been thrilled to welcome residents from East Grinstead, Pease Pottage, Uckfield and more to meet her and tour the grounds of Parliament.

Take the opportunity to explore the Palace of Westminster and step inside some of its most iconic spaces, including the House of Commons, the House of Lords and the oldest building in the Houses of Parliament - Westminster Hall.

You can follow in the footsteps of famous Prime Ministers and politicians as you take in the remarkable architecture and historic artworks of this extraordinary building, whilst uncovering stories from the past and gain a deeper understanding of the role the UK Parliament plays today.

Mims Davies MP said: "I always really enjoying welcoming residents to Parliament.

"This time I was thrilled to meet and welcome even more residents from our constituency, this time the lovely Tony and Lesley from our very own East Grinstead.

"Whilst we do currently have a waiting list, if you're interested in coming to Parliament and having a tour - please email me at [email protected] and we'll be sure to add you to the list.

"You can also book a tour by following the link: https://www.parliament.uk/visiting/visiting-and-tours/"