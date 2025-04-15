Motorcycle Day returns to Amberley Museum this May Bank Holiday

By Joe Meacher
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The gleam of chrome returns to Amberley Museum this May Bank Holiday Monday as Motorcycle Day rolls back into town!

A must-see for classic bike enthusiasts and curious visitors alike, this beloved event is a celebration of two-wheeled history and craftsmanship. Over 150 motorcycles will be on display across the museum grounds, showcasing some of the most iconic and time-honoured British brands including BSA, Norton, Royal Enfield, Triumph, and Matchless. The day promises not only a nostalgic trip through motorcycling’s golden years but also a look at modern classics and international legends from makers such as Ducati, Honda, Harley-Davidson, and Moto Guzzi.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close with these beautiful machines, take photographs and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

In addition to the bikes, the Museum offers:

Motorcycle Day at Amberley MuseumMotorcycle Day at Amberley Museum
Motorcycle Day at Amberley Museum

• Free vintage bus and train rides

• Demonstrations of traditional crafts and vintage skills

• The chance to explore Amberley Museum’s rich industrial heritage

Tickets are limited – pre-booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.

Related topics:Amberley MuseumNortonDucatiHondaTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice