Mountside Care Home hosts Team GB-inspired closing party
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The grand celebration was filled with joy, laughter, and camaraderie as residents, staff, and families came together to commemorate weeks of friendly competition and unforgettable moments.
The event kicked off with a spectacular spread of delicious homemade cupcakes, adorned with sporty designs and gold, silver, and bronze decorations, baked by our talented staff.
Everyone was treated to refreshing mocktails that perfectly captured the spirit of celebration—complete with fruity flavours and colourful garnishes that added the perfect Olympic touch to the party.
Highlighting the event was the much-anticipated medal presentation ceremony, where participants were honoured for their achievements during the Care Home Olympics. The glow of accomplishment and joy on everyone's faces was undeniable.
The closing party is the home’s way of celebrating not just their achievements but the strong sense of community that grew through the games. Everyone is a winner!
The closing ceremony also featured lively music, dance, and a joyous atmosphere that made it feel like a real Olympic village, with residents proudly wearing their medals and sharing stories of their sporting feats.
The event marked the perfect conclusion to a truly extraordinary experience, one that will be remembered fondly by residents, staff, and families alike. Here's to continuing the Mountside tradition of bringing joy, togetherness, and excitement to everyday life.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.